School Sport: Brilliant results for Branfil pupils

The Branfil primary hockey squad take a selfie after winning the Havering tournament Archant

Upminster's Branfil Primary School proved dominant in football and hockey as they booked their place in the London Youth Games.

The Branfil Primary football team with their winners trophy The Branfil Primary football team with their winners trophy

Up against 27 Havering schools in the football, they won five of their six group matches as they took on Crowlands, Langtons, Ardleigh Green, Mead, Brady and Clockhouse.

In the quarter-finals they had to go through a nail-biting penalty shoot-out before getting past St Marys, while Harrow Lodge were beaten 2-0 in the semis.

That booked them a final against St Josephs where Branfil won 2-1 showing amazing team-work and sportsmanship.

The hockey competition proved another great success as the year five and six mixed team won the Quicksticks tournament at Coopers.

Having come through the group stages, they had a great quarter-final with Rise Park, before beating Engayne in the last four.

That gave them a final against Harold Wood, where they had to show some stout resistance to hold on for the win and take the crown.