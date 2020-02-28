Search

Advanced search

School Sport: Brilliant results for Branfil pupils

PUBLISHED: 12:30 28 February 2020

The Branfil primary hockey squad take a selfie after winning the Havering tournament

The Branfil primary hockey squad take a selfie after winning the Havering tournament

Archant

Upminster's Branfil Primary School proved dominant in football and hockey as they booked their place in the London Youth Games.

The Branfil Primary football team with their winners trophyThe Branfil Primary football team with their winners trophy

Up against 27 Havering schools in the football, they won five of their six group matches as they took on Crowlands, Langtons, Ardleigh Green, Mead, Brady and Clockhouse.

In the quarter-finals they had to go through a nail-biting penalty shoot-out before getting past St Marys, while Harrow Lodge were beaten 2-0 in the semis.

You may also want to watch:

That booked them a final against St Josephs where Branfil won 2-1 showing amazing team-work and sportsmanship.

The hockey competition proved another great success as the year five and six mixed team won the Quicksticks tournament at Coopers.

Having come through the group stages, they had a great quarter-final with Rise Park, before beating Engayne in the last four.

That gave them a final against Harold Wood, where they had to show some stout resistance to hold on for the win and take the crown.

Most Read

Harold Wood crash: Brentwood man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

Police are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage or who saw a fatal car crash in Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday afternoon to come forward. Picture: PA

Dedicated areas in place at Queen’s and King George Hospitals to treat suspected coronavirus cases

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: Steve Poston

IBS sufferer accuses Collier Row Costa Coffee of discrimination after toilet mishap left him ‘publicly humiliated’

The toilet mishap happened at the Costa Coffee in Collier Row Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Luxury cars worth at least £3million stolen from Havering and Barking and Dagenham recovered in early morning police raids

Essex Police, the British Transport Police and the National Crime Agency joined forces on a major operation involving 400 officers across Havering and Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Tesco Gallows Corner temporarily closed over ‘concern for colleague and customer safety’ after Travellers set up camp in car park

Police have previously been called to Tesco Gallows Corner car park to deal with Traveller incursions. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Harold Wood crash: Brentwood man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

Police are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage or who saw a fatal car crash in Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday afternoon to come forward. Picture: PA

Dedicated areas in place at Queen’s and King George Hospitals to treat suspected coronavirus cases

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: Steve Poston

IBS sufferer accuses Collier Row Costa Coffee of discrimination after toilet mishap left him ‘publicly humiliated’

The toilet mishap happened at the Costa Coffee in Collier Row Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Luxury cars worth at least £3million stolen from Havering and Barking and Dagenham recovered in early morning police raids

Essex Police, the British Transport Police and the National Crime Agency joined forces on a major operation involving 400 officers across Havering and Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Tesco Gallows Corner temporarily closed over ‘concern for colleague and customer safety’ after Travellers set up camp in car park

Police have previously been called to Tesco Gallows Corner car park to deal with Traveller incursions. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

England captains back FA’s ‘Pledge of Positivity’ campaign

England captains Steph Houghton and Harry Kane back the FA's Pledge of Positivity campaign

East London Football Podcast: Flappyhandski, the meaning of huff and tired condiment banter

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals (right) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with Michail Antonio during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

School Sport: Brilliant results for Branfil pupils

The Branfil primary hockey squad take a selfie after winning the Havering tournament

Boxing: Fisher joins Joyce camp in Vegas

Johnny Fisher with Joe Joyce in Las Vegas

Daggers blog: A day to celebrate in more one ways than one

Mitch Brundle of Dagenham scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 22nd February 2020
Drive 24