School Sport: Brentwood pupil to play for England under-15s

Brentwood School pupil Jacob Knightbridge is set to play for England under-15s Archant

Brentwood School pupil Jacob Knightbridge will play for England under-15s against Belgium next week.

The school has a long and illustrious history of nurturing top footballers and fourth year Knightbridge, 15, has been part of the West Ham Academy since the age of seven.

He is set to join the England squad at St George’s Park, the English Football Association’s national football centre at Burton upon Trent, to kick off four days of training ahead of the game.

Knightbridge started playing competitive football when he was five years old and initially played in defence before starting to play in goal two years later.

As well as training with the Hammers Academy, he also plays for the School under-15 team and this is his first England call-up after selectors started watching some of his matches at the start of the 2017/2018 season.

He attended two England age group training camps in 2018 – a dedicated goalkeeping camp and a second including outfield players – and this season he has come under their scrutiny a further three times.

Parents Simon and Deborah and his two very proud grandads will be in the stands for Wednesday’s international and dad Simon said: “We are very proud of Jacob, this is a great achievement for him.”

Brentwood’s footballing alumni include Frank Lampard, the all-time leading goalscorer for Chelsea, where he played for 13 years, and current manager of Championship club Derby County, as well as former Millwall player and current manager Neil Harris, Elliot Lee (Luton Town), Olly Lee (Hearts) and Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town).