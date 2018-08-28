Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

School Sport: Brentwood pupil to play for England under-15s

PUBLISHED: 08:30 09 February 2019

Brentwood School pupil Jacob Knightbridge is set to play for England under-15s

Brentwood School pupil Jacob Knightbridge is set to play for England under-15s

Archant

Brentwood School pupil Jacob Knightbridge will play for England under-15s against Belgium next week.

The school has a long and illustrious history of nurturing top footballers and fourth year Knightbridge, 15, has been part of the West Ham Academy since the age of seven.

He is set to join the England squad at St George’s Park, the English Football Association’s national football centre at Burton upon Trent, to kick off four days of training ahead of the game.

Knightbridge started playing competitive football when he was five years old and initially played in defence before starting to play in goal two years later.

As well as training with the Hammers Academy, he also plays for the School under-15 team and this is his first England call-up after selectors started watching some of his matches at the start of the 2017/2018 season.

He attended two England age group training camps in 2018 – a dedicated goalkeeping camp and a second including outfield players – and this season he has come under their scrutiny a further three times.

Parents Simon and Deborah and his two very proud grandads will be in the stands for Wednesday’s international and dad Simon said: “We are very proud of Jacob, this is a great achievement for him.”

Brentwood’s footballing alumni include Frank Lampard, the all-time leading goalscorer for Chelsea, where he played for 13 years, and current manager of Championship club Derby County, as well as former Millwall player and current manager Neil Harris, Elliot Lee (Luton Town), Olly Lee (Hearts) and Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town).

Most Read

Police make 14 arrests after executing large-scale firearms warrants in Harold Hill

Police at the scene in Lower Bedford Road following the raids in the early hours of this morning. Photo: Ken Mears

Families evacuated following Romford firearms raids

Fair Hill Rise in Harold Hill which was raided by police resulting in numerous arrests.

Police hunting thugs who ran over man after road rage attack at Gallows Corner

Gallows Corner

Rush Green pub supervisor who stabbed customer in ‘moment of madness’ spared jail

Jay Fleming outside of the Havering Well pub in Rush Green. Photo: Ken Mears/Archant

Harold Hill police raids: Two charged

Fair Hill Rise in Harold Hill which was raided by police resulting in numerous arrests. Photo: Ken Mears

Most Read

There’s oil in the dyke: How boom turned to bust after black gold was struck in Norfolk village

#includeImage($article, 225)

Damaged railway bridge to be closed to traffic for five years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Could this locked phone solve mystery of soldier’s death?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Village set to nearly double in size with new homes

#includeImage($article, 225)

Expensive house sales plummet in south Norfolk towns

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

School Sport: Brentwood pupil to play for England under-15s

Brentwood School pupil Jacob Knightbridge is set to play for England under-15s

Start of new Victoria Park Cricket League draws ever closer

The start of the new Victoria Park Cricket League is drawing ever closer (pic: George Watson)

Essex reveal Amir return for T20 Vitality Blast

Mohammad Amir in bowling action for Essex in the NatWest T20 Blast (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Grant backs Lake to shine at British Indoor Championships

Great Britain's Morgan Lake (pic: Jane Barlow/PA)

Romford boss Martin urges everyone to pull together in bid to avoid relegation

Romford manager Paul Martin on the touchline alongside Mark Lord at Rookery Hill (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists