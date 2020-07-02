Remembering Harold Hill’s Bosworth Juniors of 1955

The football team from Harold Hill's Bosworth Junior School face the camera in 1955 Archant

Harold Hill’s Bosworth Juniors football team faces the camera during the 1955 academic year in this image sent in by reader Roy Lincoln.

But the names of two of the youngsters were not known and we wonder if other readers can help.

The unknowns in question are circled in the above image and the other names in the line-up are, back row from left, B Smith, ??, H Redgrave, K Luck, D Poplar, R Lincoln, J Gardner, front, J Sullivan, R Mears, P Judge, ??, K Ratcliffe.

Lincoln, who worked as a surveyor, said: “Barry Smith eventually went to work in his in-laws restaurant in Cyprus and settled there.

“Dave Poplar, whilst working in Kuwait, was held captive by Saddam Hussein during the invasion. He now lives in Bristol.”

If you can help identify the two missing names or have stories about the team, email lee.power@archant.co.uk.