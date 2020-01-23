Search

Fitch 'overwhelmed' by generosity of Romford golfers

PUBLISHED: 15:00 23 January 2020

Romford Golf Club captain John Fitch hands over a cheque for £11,350 to Breast Cancer Now

Romford Golf Club captain John Fitch hands over a cheque for £11,350 to Breast Cancer Now

Archant

Romford Golf Club's 125th anniversary captain John Fitch was left overwhelmed by the generosity of members during his year in office.

Romford Golf Club captain John Fitch hands over a cheque for £11,350 to Corbets Tey SchoolRomford Golf Club captain John Fitch hands over a cheque for £11,350 to Corbets Tey School

A record sum of £22,700 was raised for charity as the Heath Drive club celebrated their special birthday during 2019.

And Fitch chose to split the sum between two very worthy causes, handing over cheques for £11,350 to Breast Cancer Now and Corbets Tey Special Needs School at a special presentation.

"I chose these charities as they are both in my thoughts," said Fitch, who has been a member at the club for 35 years.

"Breast cancer has affected my family this year and having visited Corbets Tey local school many times I know what a fantastic job the staff do there.

"I know this money will make a difference to better people's lives. I cannot thank the members enough."

