Golf: Jack wins Junior Open at Romford

Stock Brook Manor's Jack Fisk won the Romford Junior Open, sponsored by F Barnes Solicitors, during the club's 125th anniversary Archant

Romford Golf Club's Junior Open was won by Jack Fisk, of Stock Brook Manor.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The finest young players in the county battled it out for honours at the Heath Drive club, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary, and Fisk won with 44 points on countback from Colchester's Theo Baker.

The under-14 title was won by Thorndon Park's Charlie Thomas on countback wiih 42 points, with Romford's Henry Linley third and in-form Zoe McLean-Tattan fourth on 40.

You may also want to watch:

McLean-Tattan won the Wee Wonders regionnal qualifier at Cambridge Lakes a week earlier and will head to the grandd finnals at Gullane in Scotland later this month.

Romford professional Chris Goddard said: "Zoe has such an incredible talent and has only just turned 11. She drives the ball 250 yards on average and her handicap is tumbling down, now off 12.

"There is no doubt she will be down to single figures by the end of summer. We have about 35 juniors at Romford and many have the talent to go to the highest level, including Dylan Hussey and Henry Styles who are good enough to play in our Leslie Wood team and they are only 12!

"We are so proud of our academy and the hard work is paying off for all to see."