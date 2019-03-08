Search

Golf: Jack wins Junior Open at Romford

PUBLISHED: 17:00 05 August 2019

Stock Brook Manor's Jack Fisk won the Romford Junior Open, sponsored by F Barnes Solicitors, during the club's 125th anniversary

Stock Brook Manor's Jack Fisk won the Romford Junior Open, sponsored by F Barnes Solicitors, during the club's 125th anniversary

Archant

Romford Golf Club's Junior Open was won by Jack Fisk, of Stock Brook Manor.

The finest young players in the county battled it out for honours at the Heath Drive club, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary, and Fisk won with 44 points on countback from Colchester's Theo Baker.

The under-14 title was won by Thorndon Park's Charlie Thomas on countback wiih 42 points, with Romford's Henry Linley third and in-form Zoe McLean-Tattan fourth on 40.

McLean-Tattan won the Wee Wonders regionnal qualifier at Cambridge Lakes a week earlier and will head to the grandd finnals at Gullane in Scotland later this month.

Romford professional Chris Goddard said: "Zoe has such an incredible talent and has only just turned 11. She drives the ball 250 yards on average and her handicap is tumbling down, now off 12.

"There is no doubt she will be down to single figures by the end of summer. We have about 35 juniors at Romford and many have the talent to go to the highest level, including Dylan Hussey and Henry Styles who are good enough to play in our Leslie Wood team and they are only 12!

"We are so proud of our academy and the hard work is paying off for all to see."

Health centre at former St George’s Hospital site in Hornchurch set for £17million government funding boost

Prime minister Boris Johnson(pictured with MP Julia Lopez) has today announced £17million for the new health centre at the former St George's Hospital site development in Hornchurch. Pictures: Julia Lopez/Bellway

How many babies were born in your borough last year? ONS releases official borough-by-borough birth rate statistics

File photo dated 23/01/16 of a baby holding the finger of its mother, as new figures show that the average age of first time mothers is at its highest on record.

Rainham residents celebrate as proposal for ‘unneighbourly’ bungalows in cul-de-sac is refused

Dunmow Drive, Rainham. Picture: Google Maps

Collier Row Carnival 2019: Hundreds take to the streets for colourful parade

Residents taking part in the annual Collier Row Carnival parade on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Melissa Page

Jailed for ‘despicable trade’: Former member of staff at Upminster’s Stubbers Adventure centre downloaded 100 indecent images of children

Christopher Luck was caught after a sting by internet group The Soloceptors. Picture: Facebook/The Soloceptors

