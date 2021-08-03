Johnny Fisher 'The Romford Bull' eager to impress at Eddie Hearn's Fight Camp

Published: 12:15 PM August 3, 2021

Heavyweight Johnny Fisher is looking to make his mark as he faces Danny Whittaker at Eddie Hearn’s Fight Camp boxing show in Brentwood.

The 21-year-old 'Romford Bull', who attended Marshall’s Park School, was due to fight Josh Sandland in the second week of the fight camp but his opponent pulled out and has been replaced by Whittaker who boasts a record of four wins and three defeats.

Fisher has a two win record since turning professional and is eager to remain undefeated.

“It’s brilliant to be out and active, Eddie Hearn is doing a great job keeping me active, and we’ve got our first fight in front of a crowd,” Fisher said.

“It’s only a small crowd of about 300, but it’s at a good event, quite a prestigious event, so I'm looking forward to showing what I've improved on.

You may also want to watch:

“Josh Sandland pulled out, it’s actually Danny Whittaker, he’s also a winning opponent and he fought for a Central Area title in his last fight so he’s experienced and it’s a step up to what I've fought against before.

“That’s the test I need to show how I can improve and how much I have. It takes me 10 minutes to get to Brentwood so it’s nice to be in familiar territory.”

He added: “Danny Whittaker comes to fight. He’s quite an awkward guy, he’s got good boxing skills, so instead of fighting someone who has come to survive and make things awkward he comes to put on a show which will help me box as well as I can.”

Hearn, 42, came up with the idea last year in a bid to create a unique environment with fans unable to attend events during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a great event to be a part of, it was something that was born out of the Coronavirus period, and I remember watching it at home. I wasn’t a professional boxer or signed at that point, I was just helping my dad with his business through lockdown but now I'm fighting on the show," added Fisher.

“I’ve come along way, I've got limited experience, but I've got the tools, talent and attributes to get to where I need to get.

“I’ve got a long way to go though I know that, but it’s just exciting how fast it is moving.

“You’ve got to take small steps, improve the opposition each time, and that’s what will progress you for when you do get to those title fights. You’ve got the experience behind you, that’s important.

“You can’t just fight people that are not going to offer anything back. You’ve got to fight people better each time as that is what makes you improve.”