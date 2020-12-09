Hornchurch, Dagenham, Haringey and Wealdstone find out FA Trophy fate

Published: 2:00 PM December 9, 2020

Hornchurch, Haringey Borough, Dagenham & Redbridge and Wealdstone have all found out their FA Trophy fate as the second and third round draws were made this afternoon.

The Urchins have been drawn away to National League South side Tonbridge Angels following their 4-1 victory over Wingate & Finchley last night in the first round.

If Mark Stimson’s side could pull off an upset in the competition they will then travel away to either Dulwich Hamlet or Cheshunt in the third round.

Tom Loizou’s Haringey side have been drawn at home to National League South side Eastbourne Borough after sealing a 2-1 victory over league rivals Bishop Stortford last night (Tuesday) to seal their progress.

If they can secure an upset in the second round then it will be a trip away to either Slough Town or Dartford in the third round.

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

National League side Wealdstone join the competition in the third round where they will host league rivals Eastleigh at Grosvenor Vale on Saturday, December 19.

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan - Credit: Jon Taffel

Elsewhere, Dagenham & Redbridge will be at home to either Ebbsfleet United or Chippenham Town in their third round clash.

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon - Credit: TGS Photo

The second round tie will take place on Tuesday, December 15 with the winner taking home prize money of £3,750 while the losers will bag £1,000.

The third round will then follow that up on Saturday, December 19 with the winners securing £4,500 and the losers receive £1, 250 for their efforts.