FA Cup: Hornchurch and Wingate progress as Barking crash out
Hornchurch cruised to a 4-1 victory over Essex Senior League side Walthamstow to put them into the third qualifying round of the FA Cup.
Goals from Sam Higgins, Jili Buyabu, Liam Nash and Charlie Ruff guided Mark Stimson’s Urchins to victory at Bridge Avenue.
The Urchins opened the scoring as Higgins’ cross found Liam Nash on the left with the latter crossing it back in where the former Chelmsford City striker collected the ball and fired into the roof of the net in the 11th minute.
It was 2-0 in the 33rd minute as Nash found Higgins with the latter squaring the ball to Jili Buyabu who finished with aplomb.
Higgins created space down the left, crossed from the byline, where Nash headed in at the far post to make it 3-0 early in the second-half.
You may also want to watch:
Stow did pull one back as they were awarded a penalty in the 83rd minute where up stepped Adebola Sotoyinbo to convert it.
It was a short lived hope as substitute Sak Hassan came on and with his first touch passed it to Charlie Ruff who picked out the back of the net on the stroke of full-time.
Most Read
- 1 Best places to have a curry in Havering as chosen by readers
- 2 Gallows Corner Tesco development proposal refused
- 3 Collier Row shooting: Police release CCTV in bid to trace man
- 4 Havering's Hospitality Heroes revealed: Which venues are crowned winners?
- 5 Havering road and rail delays to look out for next week
- 6 'Heads should roll': Drug dealers left on Romford streets for eight months
- 7 Daniel Laskos death: Court hearing for murder accused teens
- 8 Covid cases drop at Queen’s and King George hospitals
- 9 National Hospitality Day: Locals stuck by cafe through 'thick and thin'
- 10 Sentencing of Harold Hill ATM robber is postponed
League rivals Wingate & Finchley sealed a comfortable 3-0 victory over Baldock Town in their second qualifying round tie.
Goals from Darnell Goather-Braithwaite, Dominic Sadi and Ibrahim Meite put Marc Weatherstone’s men into the hat for the next round.
Elsewhere, Barking suffered a 3-1 defeat to AFC Dunstable at Mayesbrook Park to send them packing.
A hat-trick from Bernard Christie proved too much for the Blues who found a late consolation goal from new signing Andre Gumbs.