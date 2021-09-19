News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
FA Cup: Hornchurch and Wingate progress as Barking crash out 

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:14 AM September 19, 2021   
Charlie Ruff of Hornchurch scores the fourth goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs W

Charlie Ruff of Hornchurch scores the fourth goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Walthamstow, Emirates FA Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 18th September 2021

Hornchurch cruised to a 4-1 victory over Essex Senior League side Walthamstow to put them into the third qualifying round of the FA Cup. 

Goals from Sam Higgins, Jili Buyabu, Liam Nash and Charlie Ruff guided Mark Stimson’s Urchins to victory at Bridge Avenue. 

Liam Nash of Hornchurch scores the third goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Walth

Liam Nash of Hornchurch scores the third goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Walthamstow, Emirates FA Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 18th September 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The Urchins opened the scoring as Higgins’ cross found Liam Nash on the left with the latter crossing it back in where the former Chelmsford City striker collected the ball and fired into the roof of the net in the 11th minute. 

It was 2-0 in the 33rd minute as Nash found Higgins with the latter squaring the ball to Jili Buyabu who finished with aplomb. 

Higgins created space down the left, crossed from the byline, where Nash headed in at the far post to make it 3-0 early in the second-half. 

Stow did pull one back as they were awarded a penalty in the 83rd minute where up stepped Adebola Sotoyinbo to convert it. 

It was a short lived hope as substitute Sak Hassan came on and with his first touch passed it to Charlie Ruff who picked out the back of the net on the stroke of full-time. 

Joe Christou of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Walthamstow, Emirates FA Cup Football at Hornchurch

Joe Christou of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Walthamstow, Emirates FA Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 18th September 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

League rivals Wingate & Finchley sealed a comfortable 3-0 victory over Baldock Town in their second qualifying round tie. 

Goals from Darnell Goather-Braithwaite, Dominic Sadi and Ibrahim Meite put Marc Weatherstone’s men into the hat for the next round. 

Elsewhere, Barking suffered a 3-1 defeat to AFC Dunstable at Mayesbrook Park to send them packing. 

A hat-trick from Bernard Christie proved too much for the Blues who found a late consolation goal from new signing Andre Gumbs. 

