FA Cup: Hornchurch and Wingate progress as Barking go to a replay

Published: 8:16 AM September 8, 2021

Sam Higgins of Hornchurch scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Potters Bar Town, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

FA Trophy winners Hornchurch sealed a huge 4-1 victory over Barton Rovers in their first qualifying round tie replay.

A hat-trick from Sam Higgins and another goal from Charlie Ruff helped guide them into the next round where they will face Walthamstow.

Higgins drilled home a rebound to make it 1-0 after Liam Nash hit the post with his effort in the 22nd minute.

Two minutes later former Chelmsford City striker Higgins had his second of the match glanced home a Nash free-kick.

A handball from Urchins Jordan Clark awarded Barton a penalty and up stepped Bradley Bell who tucked the ball home in the 39th minute.

Early in the second-half, Higgins completed his hat-trick as he fired home after Charlie Ruff laid the ball back to him, following a long ball over the top.

It was 4-1 in the 61st minute as captain Lewwis Spence broke with the ball and picked out Ruff who finished it off.

League rivals Wingate & Finchley also bagged themselves a spot in the next round as they thumped Basildon United 6-1.

A brace from Ibrahim Meite as well as goals from Sam Hatton, Darnell Goather-Braithwaite, Alphanso Kennedy and Bilal Sayoud sealed the win for Marc Weatherstone’s men.

They will now meet Baldock Town in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Elsewhere, Barking drew 1-1 with league rivals Aveley in their first qualifying round clash.

Barney Williams opened the scoring for the Blues in the 60th minute.

Seven minutes later Jon Nzengo levelled the score for the Millers.

The two sides will now meet again in a replay.