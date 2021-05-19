News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

Ex on the Beach star sponsors Hornchurch boots for Wembley trip

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 2:00 PM May 19, 2021   
Ex on the Beach star Gino Antonio sponsors Hornchurch boots for Wembley trip

Ex on the Beach star Gino Antonio sponsors Hornchurch boots for Wembley trip - Credit: Hornchurch FC

Former Ex on the Beach star Gino Antonio has kindly donated new boots to the entire Hornchurch squad for reaching the FA Trophy final. 

Antonio, who featured on season eight on the MTV Show, has agreed along with his partner Joe Petrie to sponsor the Urchins team through their company J&G Solar Maintenance. 

Hornchurch will now step out at Wembley in new boots as they take on Hereford on Saturday (4.15pm) as they look to take the final step in their amazing journey. 

“I said to my dad if the guys get to the final then Joe and I will treat them all to a pair of boots to say well done for reaching the final,” said Antonio.

“It’s always nice to sponsor a local team that are doing well, so I've bought them 20 top of the range boots to help them out, nothing other than that.”

Non-League Football
Hornchurch News

