Ex on the Beach star sponsors Hornchurch boots for Wembley trip

Published: 2:00 PM May 19, 2021

Former Ex on the Beach star Gino Antonio has kindly donated new boots to the entire Hornchurch squad for reaching the FA Trophy final.

Antonio, who featured on season eight on the MTV Show, has agreed along with his partner Joe Petrie to sponsor the Urchins team through their company J&G Solar Maintenance.

Hornchurch will now step out at Wembley in new boots as they take on Hereford on Saturday (4.15pm) as they look to take the final step in their amazing journey.

“I said to my dad if the guys get to the final then Joe and I will treat them all to a pair of boots to say well done for reaching the final,” said Antonio.

“It’s always nice to sponsor a local team that are doing well, so I've bought them 20 top of the range boots to help them out, nothing other than that.”