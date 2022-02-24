Huggett hopes win in Telford will boost Raiders for big Bees date

Everyone Active Raiders forward Tommy Huggett is hoping a win over National League leaders Telford will give them a boost for another big weekend.

Huggett was among the goalscorers as Raiders skated to a surprise 6-4 success in Shropshire last Saturday, having lost all four previous meetings between the sides this season.

And the youngster netted again as Tigers claimed a 5-3 win in the second half of their weekend double-header at Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre the following night.

Huggett said: "It felt great to get on the scoreboard, especially in two very tough games.

"The team played unreal over the weekend and grabbing two points away in Telford is a great result for us.

"I'm sure everyone will agree that even though we came so close to a four-point weekend, getting two points against Telford is still a very good weekend."

Raiders forward Tommy Huggett in action against Telford Tigers - Credit: Lambpix Photography

Captain Aaron Connolly netted on a power play to get Raiders back on level terms in the first period in Telford.

And after Ollie Baldock's effort was quickly cancelled out by the hosts, Huggett and JJ Pitchley netted 96 seconds apart to put Raiders 4-2 up.

Tigers replied either side of the second break to square matters, but Jake Sylvester gave the visitors a 5-4 lead with less than four minutes to and Lukas Sladkovsky sealed the points with an empty-net goal.

Back in Romford, Erik Piatak and Huggett put Raiders two goals to the good by the midway point of the opening session, but Telford hit back with five unanswered goals to take control by the 44th minute.

Raiders forward Tommy Huggett celebrates scoring against Telford with Jacob Ranson - Credit: Lambpix Photography

And although Pitchley grabbed a power play goal, Raiders could not get any closer.

With the last play-off spot still up for grabs, they travel to Slough on Friday (7.45pm) to take on bottom club Bees IHC in a key encounter, then host Sheffield Steeldogs on Sunday (5.15pm).

Huggett added: "We've fought back into a play-off position and I think if we keep playing the way we are right now, there's no telling what we'll do in these couple of games."

Raiders have a three-point advantage over Bees - despite having three points deducted from their total for failing to fulfil a fixture against Swindon in December due to Covid - but have played two more games than their rivals.