Huggett, Burnett agree returns to Everyone Active Raiders

Published: 7:00 PM July 22, 2021

Everyone Active Raiders have announced the signings of youngsters Tommy Huggett and Callum Burnett for the 2021-22 ice hockey season.

And the pair will be looking to develop their games further and help the Romford-based club to success in the National League, having featured in the Spring Cup earlier this year.

Forward Huggett, 19, netted twice during the 12-game series and now has eight points (four goals, four assists) in 46 appearances for the senior Raiders.

And the Great Britain under-18 international admits it will be great to be back in a gold and blue jersey come September, saying: “It’s great to be back at Raiders for another year looking forward to getting back into the swing of thing properly.

"The Spring Cup was a good for me to get a feel of what it’s like playing in the National League, it feels good to be back.”

You may also want to watch:

Defenceman Burnett, 20, will be looking to add to 94 appearances on the Raiders blue line, having returned from a serious injury to feature in the Spring Cup.

Raiders defenceman Callum Burnett - Credit: John Scott

The Great Britain under-18 international, who won World Junior Championship Division 2A gold in 2018, suffered a broken wrist during the early part of the 2019-20 campaign, which was curtailed in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But he was back on the ice in February and netted once in 12 appearances to take his career tally to seven points (two goals, five assists).

He added: "I’m very excited to get back to the hockey season. It looks like a busy year but that means lots of opportunity for good competition that we have all missed.

"It is always a good feeling to come back from injury. This summer break has given me a chance to feel more confident and stronger after it too.

"I was grateful to be back from injury and playing hockey again. So I was very happy to be able to prove what I can do post-injury and be ready to always play, as well as be ready for the upcoming season."

Their returns mean head coach Sean Easton now has 17 members of his squad confirmed, with goalies Ethan James and Brad Windebank and defencemen Sean Barry, Callum Wells, Dan Scott and Jack Cooper also returning, to be joined by newcomer Thomas Relf.

Forwards Jacob Ranson, JJ Pitchley, Ollie Baldock, Jake Sylvester, Aaron Connolly, Erik Piatak and Brandon Ayliffe will also be back in the club jersey, while Rio Grinell-Parke has signed from MK Lightning.