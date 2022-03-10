Raiders need best hockey, help from fans says Relf

Tom Relf (right) looks on during Raiders game against Leeds - Credit: Kev Lamb

Everyone Active Raiders defenceman Tom Relf says they need to play their best hockey - and need help from the fans - as the National League season draws to a close.

Raiders dropped to the bottom of the table after losing to Basingstoke and Leeds last weekend, as Bees IHC picked up points in overtime losses to Peterborough and Milton Keynes.

Peterborough visit Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Friday (7pm), before Raiders make the long trip to Sheffield on Saturday (7.30pm).

And Relf knows his side are running out of time in the race for a play-off place.

He said: "This final stretch is just all about commitment now. Everyone in the team needs to come with the purpose of winning and collecting points.

"Anything short of that will make it a tougher task than it already is but I have belief in my teammates that we will get into the play-offs.

"It's important to emphasise to the fans how big of a role they can have coming down the stretch.

"As players we feed off your energy, your noise and your support. We need to make the Sapphire a loud rink in the remaining games.

"We play our best hockey when we feel the passion from the stands and we need to play our best hockey right now."

Raiders travelled to Basingstoke without goalie Michael Gray and import Lukas Sladkovsky and were two goals down inside 11 minutes.

Dan Milton held firm in his first start between the pipes to deny the hosts for almost half an hour, but was beaten twice more before Jake Sylvester ruined Alex Mettam's hopes of a shutout in the final minute.

Gray returned to face Leeds the following night, but was beaten early in the second period, before player of the month Tommy Huggett got Raiders back on level terms.

Tommy Huggett netted for Raiders against Leeds and was named player of the month for February - Credit: Kev Lamb

Leeds regained the lead just before the midway point and, with Gray removed for an extra skater late on, added an empty-net goal to seal the points.

Relf added: "Last weekend was tough. We knew we had the possibility of picking up valuable points and I think we let it slip.

"Saturday was a game we never really got into, but Sunday was a game we had in our control and making mistakes against Leeds is costly.

"Coming away with no points is definitely the biggest disappointment. After every game I’m always checking up on Bees scores and to see that they are scraping points at every game is a real blow."