Everyone Active Raiders add young star Anderson to 2022-23 roster

Everyone Active Raiders have announced young forward Tjay Anderson as the latest member of their roster for the 2022-23 season.

The 17-year-old made his debut for the senior side last season, scoring a goal and an assist in six appearances in the National League.

Anderson, who shoots left-handed, also scored 14 goals and 12 assists in 26 games for the Romford Junior Raiders in Division One South, with two more assists in their three play-off games.

Having spent some of his earlier junior career at Chelmsford, when he helped the South East U13s to the EIHA Conference title in 2017, Anderson joined the newly reformed Romford Junior Raiders Ice Hockey Club in 2018.

He captained the under-15s and scored 53 points (31+22) in 14 games, while also playing up with the under-18s and scoring 39 points (14+25) in 16 games in that first season at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre.

And he had added another 37 points (18+19) in 15 games for the under-18s to his CV before the 2019-20 season was cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anderson captained the under-18s to the South title last term, scoring 20 points (13+7) in 11 games, and led them at the National Finals, where they beat hosts Sheffield in the semi-final, but lost to Streatham in the grand final.

Now he will be hoping to continue his progression at the club and feature more often for Sean Easton's side, who have already announced the returns of goalies Ethan James and Brad Windebank, defencemen Dan Scott, Tom Relf, Jack Cooper and Callum Wells and forwards Aaron Connolly, Jake Sylvester, Brandon Ayliffe, Jacob Ranson and Tommy Huggett.

Raiders will be playing in an enlarged 11-team division next term, following the addition of Bristol Pitbulls and Hull Seahawks, as they look to make up for the disappointment of finishing bottom of a nine-team group and missing the play-offs in 2021-22.