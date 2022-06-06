Raiders confirm return of double award-winning defenceman Relf

Everyone Active Raiders have confirmed the return of Thomas Relf for the 2022-23 season.

Defenceman Relf, 24, joined the club from Sheffield Steeldogs a year ago and scored two goals and 30 assists in 52 appearances.

The former Great Britain under-18 international, who came up through the junior ranks at Bracknell, impressed on the blue line as Raiders battled for a play-off place in the National League.

And he walked away with two awards at the club's end of season presentation evening, winning the defenceman of the year and coaches player of the year.

Frimley-born Relf has agreed to rejoins Sean Easton's squad as they look to improve on last season's performance in the enlarged 11-team division, following the addition of Bristol Pitbulls and Hull Seahawks.

And his name is the third on the roster to be revealed, following captain Aaron Connolly and assistant Dan Scott, who were announced over the weekend.

The club are set to make more player announcements in the coming days.