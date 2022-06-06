News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

Raiders confirm return of double award-winning defenceman Relf

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 7:15 PM June 6, 2022
Everyone Active Raiders defenceman Thomas Relf helps goalie Michael Gray block the net against Telfo

Everyone Active Raiders defenceman Thomas Relf helps goalie Michael Gray block the net against Telford Tigers - Credit: John Scott

Everyone Active Raiders have confirmed the return of Thomas Relf for the 2022-23 season.

Defenceman Relf, 24, joined the club from Sheffield Steeldogs a year ago and scored two goals and 30 assists in 52 appearances.

The former Great Britain under-18 international, who came up through the junior ranks at Bracknell, impressed on the blue line as Raiders battled for a play-off place in the National League.

And he walked away with two awards at the club's end of season presentation evening, winning the defenceman of the year and coaches player of the year.

Tom Relf was named Raiders defenceman of the year and also won the coaches player award

Tom Relf was named Raiders defenceman of the year and also won the coaches player award - Credit: John Scott

Frimley-born Relf has agreed to rejoins Sean Easton's squad as they look to improve on last season's performance in the enlarged 11-team division, following the addition of Bristol Pitbulls and Hull Seahawks.

And his name is the third on the roster to be revealed, following captain Aaron Connolly and assistant Dan Scott, who were announced over the weekend.

The club are set to make more player announcements in the coming days.

Romford News

Don't Miss

Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station in London, to mark the completion of London's Crossrail pro

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Street parties and road closures in Havering

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Aklu Plaza in Market Place

Havering Council

‘Important’ decision on Aklu Plaza's third floor now two months late

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station in London, to mark the completion of London's Crossrail pro

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast: Where and when is it happening?

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
The Vauxhall car dealership on London road may be demolished to make way for new homes

Housing News

Bid to replace Romford car dealership with 72-home development

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon