Raiders ready for National League challenges says Easton
- Credit: John Scott
Everyone Active Raiders head coach Sean Easton says they are up for the challenge in the enlarged 11-team National League this season.
Raiders finished bottom of a nine-team division last time around and start the 2022-23 campaign with a trip to new boys Bristol Pitbulls on Saturday (7pm).
They welcome Leeds Knights to Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Sunday (5.15pm) and face double-headers with Sheffield and Swindon on the following two weekends, before a first meeting with the other new team, Hull Seahawks (October 8).
And Easton is well aware of the tests his side will face on the opening weekend of action.
"Bristol are a new team coming into the National League and they have gone all out with spending to recruit as strong as team as possible," he said.
"They have two houses for players from far afield, so not a typical new team to the league.
"They will be a young hungry team with a lot of energy and we will need experienced heads to get the upper hand.
Most Read
- 1 Hornchurch venue's licence suspended for eight weeks following 'extremely serious violence'
- 2 Man stabbed in Rainham amid reports of gunshots
- 3 Calls for more enforcement against pigeon-feeding due to ‘plight’ in Romford
- 4 Romford man charged following fatal crash in Essex
- 5 When will I receive my £150 disability cost of living payment?
- 6 Bin collections among Havering services changed due to late Queen’s funeral
- 7 'Looked like Shakespeare to me’: Havering councillor apologises over legal document confusion
- 8 Hornchurch school graded ‘good’ overall by Ofsted as headteacher 'looks forward to improving even further'
- 9 People warned to use Royal Mail stamps now before thousands become invalid
- 10 Hornchurch police station: MP asks minister to ‘encourage the mayor’ to find resolution
"Leeds have strengthened what was already an offensive line-up in adding two Canadian imports. They will be a tough nut to crack but we are confident and up for the challenge."
Raiders have made a handful of changes to their roster, with new faces in the shape of former Romford junior Mikey Power, Elliott Dewey and Ethan Reid, plus the returns of Harry Gulliver, Ashley Jackson and Blaho Novak following previous spells in the gold and blue jersey.
British-Canadian forward Adam Laishram made his debut in their Everyone Active Shield success over Bees IHC last weekend, while the club complete the signing of a full-time replacement for Ryan Shaw, who returned home to take up a post in the Canadian Police Force.
And Easton has been pleased with the progress made over the course of their four warm-up matches, having split their two-game series with Peterborough and beaten Bees twice.
He added: "Pre-season went well for us with three wins out of four, the Everyone Active Shield win, and we are going into the season with a confident mindset.
"We know it’s going to be a very tough and competitive season. The keys to success are staying positive and healthy.
"Everyone is going to lose games over the season, it’s just how quickly you can snap the losing period."