Raiders ready for National League challenges says Easton

Lee Power

Published: 5:00 PM September 15, 2022
Everyone Active Raiders

Raiders celebrate with the Everyone Active Shield after beating Bees IHC in pre-season - Credit: John Scott

Everyone Active Raiders head coach Sean Easton says they are up for the challenge in the enlarged 11-team National League this season.

Raiders finished bottom of a nine-team division last time around and start the 2022-23 campaign with a trip to new boys Bristol Pitbulls on Saturday (7pm).

They welcome Leeds Knights to Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Sunday (5.15pm) and face double-headers with Sheffield and Swindon on the following two weekends, before a first meeting with the other new team, Hull Seahawks (October 8).

And Easton is well aware of the tests his side will face on the opening weekend of action.

Harry Gulliver

Harry Gulliver attacks for Raiders against Bees - Credit: John Scott

"Bristol are a new team coming into the National League and they have gone all out with spending to recruit as strong as team as possible," he said.

"They have two houses for players from far afield, so not a typical new team to the league. 

"They will be a young hungry team with a lot of energy and we will need experienced heads to get the upper hand.

"Leeds have strengthened what was already an offensive line-up in adding two Canadian imports. They will be a tough nut to crack but we are confident and up for the challenge."

Raiders have made a handful of changes to their roster, with new faces in the shape of former Romford junior Mikey Power, Elliott Dewey and Ethan Reid, plus the returns of Harry Gulliver, Ashley Jackson and Blaho Novak following previous spells in the gold and blue jersey.

Adam Laishram

Adam Laishram in action for Everyone Active Raiders - Credit: John Scott

British-Canadian forward Adam Laishram made his debut in their Everyone Active Shield success over Bees IHC last weekend, while the club complete the signing of a full-time replacement for Ryan Shaw, who returned home to take up a post in the Canadian Police Force.

And Easton has been pleased with the progress made over the course of their four warm-up matches, having split their two-game series with Peterborough and beaten Bees twice.

He added: "Pre-season went well for us with three wins out of four, the Everyone Active Shield win, and we are going into the season with a confident mindset. 

"We know it’s going to be a very tough and competitive season. The keys to success are staying positive and healthy.

"Everyone is going to lose games over the season, it’s just how quickly you can snap the losing period."

Jacob Ranson, JJ Pitchley

Raiders forward Jacob Ranson battles for the puck with former teammate JJ Pitchley - Credit: John Scott


Ice Hockey
Romford News

