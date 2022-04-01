Time to show the league says Raiders coach Easton

Everyone Active Raiders coach Sean Easton looks on from the bench at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre - Credit: John Scott

Everyone Active Raiders head coach Sean Easton says 'it's time to show the league' and book their play-off place this weekend.

Raiders welcome champions Telford to the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Saturday (5.15pm), then visit Peterborough for their last game of the regular season the following night.

And they trail Bees IHC by one point after both clubs suffered back-to-back losses last weekend, with their rivals visiting MK Lightning and hosting Basingstoke.

Easton said: "We beat Telford at their place, it's a home game, they're champions. You hope they have an off-weekend or rest players.

"We should never be in this position. You shouldn't be relying on the last two games to get into the play-offs.

"We know we're capable of winning games. We've been docked three points, we've had some questionable officiating recently.

"It's time to show the league, make the play-offs and start with a clean slate. There's no form to look at, it's a chance to move forward."

Raiders trailed Swindon by three goals last weekend, before Lukas Sladkovsky and Jake Sylvester raised hopes in the final session.

The Wildcats sealed a 4-2 win late on, though, and Raiders were rocked by Basingstoke back on home ice, falling 4-0 down in nine minutes after conceding three power play goals.

They rallied to draw level early in the third period, with goals from Erik Piatak (2), Dan Scott and Sladkovsky, but were behind again within a minute after more penalty trouble.

And Bison added a fifth power play goal and empty-net effort to skate off 7-4 winners.

"We're not getting the job done. Scoring goals has been a problem this year," added Easton.

"We're conceding at the wrong times. Five-on-five we played well but the lack of scoring is killing us. We're doing enough to win games, but we're not scoring, then conceding and it's a spiral effect, it's demoralising.

"Sunday was a mad five minutes. We were all over them to start, they barely had a shot in the opening minutes and then scored from their first.

"We played well enough, we were aggressive, fast, we're outshooting a lot of teams. But it's the final product. If you score at the right time the game changes.

"We'd done the hard work getting back into the game (at 4-4) and it was a question of who goes ahead? Unfortunately, there was a dubious penalty and another power play goal conceded.

"It stung more. You look at your home games against a team around your area in the table as must-win and we choked unfortunately."

Easton flew out to Estonia with the Great Britain under-18s - who include Sam Cooper, Austin and Dawson Osborn - for their World Championships on Tuesday but will be following Raiders' games.

"I'll be watching in the hotel, cheering the boys on from the other side of the screen," he said.

"It's a very strong 18s group. We won gold in Tallinn four years ago. We're the top seeds and I'd be disappointed if we didn't get a medal or even gold."

GB face Estonia on Sunday (2pm), Romania (Tuesday, 10.30am), Korea (Wednesday, 10.30am), Serbia (April 8, 2pm) and Lithuania (April 9, 10.30am).