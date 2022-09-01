Everyone Active Raiders rocked as Canadian import Shaw heads home

Raiders signing Ryan Shaw has returned to Canada to take up a post in the police force - Credit: John Scott

Everyone Active Raiders have been hit by the departure of Canadian import Ryan Shaw on the eve of the 2022-23 season.

Shaw majored in criminology at the University of Windsor, with a view to eventually forging a career in the Canadian Police Force.

But when an opportunity presented itself at the weekend, the 25-year-old decided to return home to take up the offer.

A club statement said: "The team are really pleased for Ryan that his intended career path has developed so quickly for him and really do wish him well for his future in the force and on ice as we are sure the force will have a roster spot for him as well.

"However with the changes in Visa rules for players that does leave us with several weeks of wasted time in respect of sporting endorsements and various other documents to enable another non-UK passport holder to play for the team.

"To be candid, the timing of this development couldn’t be much worse for the team under normal circumstances.

"This season was actually going to be our first where an additional non-EIHA trained player would be training with us and available as injury cover. We are now actively proceeding with the paperwork to sign another Canadian forward of great pedigree and will announce more after the paper work has been completed and endorsements rubber stamped."

Raiders start their campaign with a challenge match at Peterborough Phantoms on Saturday, before hosting a return at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Sunday (5.15pm).

New signing Elliott Dewey training with Everyone Active Raiders - Credit: John Scott

Sean Easton's squad are preparing to compete in an enlarged 11-team National League following the entry of Bristol Pitbulls and Hull Seahawks and have added defencemen Elliott Dewey and Ethan Reid, while forwards Harry Gulliver, Ashley Jackson and Blaho Novak return to gold and blue jerseys after previous spells at the club.

New signing Ethan Reid training with Everyone Active Raiders - Credit: John Scott

Former Romford junior Mikey Power has also been added, with Tjay Anderson stepping up from the Romford Junior Raiders to a full-time roster spot.

New signing Mikey Power at training with Everyone Active Raiders - Credit: John Scott

Captain Aaron Connolly admits there is an upbeat mood in the dressing room as they prepare for their first action in five months, having missed out on the play-offs last term.

Raiders captain Aaron Connolly in action during a training session ahead of the new season - Credit: John Scott

He said: "There is a really good vibe in the Raiders camp heading into our first pre-season games. The new guys fit in really well and there is a real sense of having a point to prove between the returnees.

"This weekend is all about getting off to the right start, not necessarily the results, but making sure we are applying what we have been working on so far and shaking the cobwebs off.

"It's also the first opportunity the fans get to see the new-look Raiders for the 22-23 season.

"We start by going away to Peterborough which is a tough place to go, but there is no better way to start in my opinion."

Raiders meet Bees IHC in the Everyone Active Cup the following weekend, travelling to Slough for the first leg on Saturday, September 10 and hosting the return the next day.

Their league campaign begins with a trip to Bristol on September 17, before they welcome Leeds Knights the following night.

*Romford Junior Raiders were forced to cancel their games with Oxford City Stars this weekend, but hope to announce another new signing on Friday.

They have revealed their charity warm-up jerseys for the new campaign in support of Big Moose, which focuses on mental health, suicide and homelessness. See @RJRIceHockey on Twitter for more details.