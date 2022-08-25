Everyone Active Raiders reveal return of Novak

Everyone Active Raiders have announced the return of Blaho Novak for the 2022-23 season.

Novak spent two seasons in a gold and blue jersey prior to the Covid pandemic, scoring 90 points (44 goals, 46 assists) in 94 games and collecting 275 minutes in penalties.

And fans will be delighted to see his all-action style back on the ice at Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre during the upcoming National League campaign.

He has spent the past two seasons coaching a junior side in Moss, Norway to great effect and will combine this role with playing in the UK whenever his commitments allow.

"I'm really looking forward to putting the Raiders jersey back on whenever possible this upcoming season," said Novak.

"I cannot commit 100 per cent since I will still be coaching in Norway but I am sure we will figure out the best possible way.

"I have been on the ice a lot since my move to the Northern territories and I feel good to jump on the ice and do the job.

"It has been some time since I last skated at the Sapphire and I look forward to giving my best to help out and bring a competitive spirit with me.

"Gold and Blue be as loud as always and look forward to seeing you all!"

Blaho Novak in action for Everyone Active Raiders in 2020 - Credit: John Scott

Raiders head coach Sean Easton added: "It is good to see Blaho back to finish what he started with Raiders after his last season was cut short by Covid.

"He plays hard, quite close to the line, maybe over the line occasionally but always plays with his heart on his sleeve.

"Even though he will not be with us for 100 per cent of games this season he will make us better when he is able to play."

The 29-year-old Slovakian qualifies as a British player having come up through the junior ranks at Chelmsford, before making his senior debut for the Warriors and Chieftains in 2009-10.

After winning the ENL South title the following season, Novak went back to his native Slovakia to play in their under-20 league for three years, then returned to the UK to play two seasons with Telford Tigers and won English Premier League and Cup honours.

He spent the next two seasons playing in Norway and Slovakia, before joining Raiders for the 2018-19 campaign and quickly became a fan favourite.

Raiders start their campaign with a pre-season challenge match at Peterborough on September 3, hosting a return meeting with the Phantoms in Romford the following night.

They face a two-legged clash with Bees IHC for the Everyone Active Cup a week later, then start the National League season with a trip to new boys Bristol Pitbulls on September 17.