Power hat-trick leads Raiders to opening night win at Peterborough

Mikey Power netted a hat-trick on his debut for Everyone Active Raiders - Credit: @RaidersIHCMN

Mikey Power netted a hat-trick on his debut as Everyone Active Raiders began the 2022-23 season with a 6-5 challenge match win at Peterborough Phantoms.

And former Romford junior Power, 22, became only the seventh player in Raiders history to score three times in their first game - following in the footsteps of imports Gord Jeffrey, Andy Heinze, Dave Whistle, John DiBattista, Andrew Power and current captain Aaron Connolly.

Raiders included two other debutants in defencemen Elliott Dewey and Ethan Reid, while Harry Gulliver and Blaho Novak returned to the gold and blue jersey after previous spells.

And barely four minutes had been played when Power opened his account, assisted by Tom Relf.

Power doubled his and the Raiders tally in the 10th minute, having been set up by Connolly, but the home side hit back in the last minute of the opening session through ex-Raider Lukas Sladkovsky.

And it was all square barely a minute after the restart as Callum Buglass netted from Glenn Billing's assist.

Raiders regained the lead just 80 seconds later as Power completed his treble, assisted by Connolly and Dan Scott, and Jake Sylvester got in on the act less than two minutes later to make it 4-2.

Nathan Pollard - another ex-Raider - replied with a shorthanded goal, after Scott Robson was binned for hooking, but Brandon Ayliffe broke away to net an unassisted fifth for the visitors before the midway mark.

Jasper Foster cut the gap to one in the 34th minute, though, and Phantoms squared matters again towards the end of the middle session through Sladkovsky.

Brad Windebank replied Ethan James in the Raiders net for the final stanza and made a good save to prevent Corey McEwen giving Phantoms the lead.

Raiders had more chances on Jordan Marr at the other end, though, and snatched victory with just 24 seconds left on the clock through import Erik Piatak.

The two sides meet again at Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Sunday (5.15pm), when under-16s gain entry for just £1 if accompanying a paying adult.

Scoring, Phantoms: Lukas Sladkovsky 2, Nathan Pollard 1, Callum Buglass 1, Jasper Foster 1, Tom Norton 0+1, Glenn Billing 0+1.

Raiders: Mikey Power 3, Brandon Ayliffe 1+1, Jake Sylvester 1, Erik Piatak 1, Aaron Connolly 0+3, Tom Relf 0+1, Dan Scott 0+1, Callum Wells 0+1.

Penalty minutes: Phantoms 4 Raiders 0.

Shots on goal: Jordan Marr (P) 8-9-20=37-6; Ethan James (R, 40.00) 8-15=23-5, Brad Windebank (R, 20.00) 10-0.