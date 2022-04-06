Pitchley gives thanks as Raiders season ends early

Everyone Active Raiders forward JJ Pitchley gave a host of thanks after seeing their 2021-22 season come to a premature end.

Raiders were beaten 7-3 at home by National League champions Telford on Saturday - having led 3-1 - and then fell to a 4-1 loss at Peterborough the following night.

And that left them three points adrift at the bottom of the table and out of the play-offs, after rivals Bees IHC beat Basingstoke in their last game of the regular campaign.

But home-grown star Pitchley, 28, was quick to reflect, posting a message on the Gold and Blue Army facebook page.

He said: "This is going to sting for all a little while I'm sure but I just wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone, our office staff, helpers, volunteers and of course you fans.

"Unfortunately it wasn't the end we was all hoping for and I can only apologise for the end result from us as a team.

"This year was always going to be difficult for everyone after the break we had for the pandemic. But with injuries and Covid cases throughout the season we played very well at times and got some very good wins.

"But as a whole we needed to be better, so from me and the boys a massive thank you to everyone who sponsored our shirts, drove all over the country to support us and of course filled the Sapphire week in week out to cheer us on and help us get the win on certain nights.

"You guys are the difference maker with the noise and energy."

Pitchley, who came up through the junior ranks at the old Rom Valley Way rink, to follow dad Ben into the senior ranks is already hoping the team can bounce back next season.

And he urged supporters to show their backing for the Romford Junior Raiders in their quest for honours in Division One South in the coming weeks, having picked up some silverware of his own.

"This club means everything to me and I want nothing less than success for the Raiders moving forward," he added.

"It's what we deserve as a club and town, so tell your friends, work colleagues and family to get involved come September again.

"For the next few weekends lets get behind the junior teams and second team who still have games to play at the Sapphire. They helped us hugely when we was shortbenched this year so lets give them some support.

"Lastly I was honoured to be awarded player of the month this season. Steve Tomalin was a true gent and great servant to this club for as long as I can remember.

"He used to have me by his side in the old rink on game days when dad used to play and for that I will be forever grateful."