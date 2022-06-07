Raiders net another returnee in chart-topping Sylvester

Everyone Active Raiders have announced forward of the year Jake Sylvester as their latest returnee for the 2022-23 season.

Sylvester netted 31 goals and added 34 assists in 57 appearances to top the team's scoring charts last season, as Raiders missed out on a play-off place in the National League.

Jake Sylvester was named Raiders forward of the year in 2021-22 - Credit: John Scott

And that took his overall tally to 108 goals and 90 assists in 197 appearances since joining the team in 2017-18, which leaves him on the brink of joining an exclusive group of players to score 200 points for Raiders.

The 24-year-old played junior hockey in Romford, before making his senior debut for Chelmsford Warriors in 2013 and going on to split the next three seasons between them and the Chieftains.

Sylvester won the Division One South title three years running with the Chieftains, as well as helping the Warriors to the Division Two South East crown with most goals (37) and most points (63).

The sharp-shooting forward is the older brother of Great Britain women's international Abbie and joins captain Aaron Connolly and assistants Dan Scott and Thomas Relf in agreeing to remain on Sean Easton's roster for the new campaign.

Raiders are set to make more announcements in the coming days as they prepare to compete in an enlarged 11-team division, following the addition of Bristol Pitbulls and Hull Seahawks.



