Sylvester relishing another big weekend with Raiders

Everyone Active Raiders forward Jake Sylvester is relishing another 'big weekend' in the National League after double delight against MK Lightning.

Raiders are set to host Leeds Knights at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Saturday (5.15pm), before travelling to Slough to face Bees IHC the following night.

And they go into those games having climbed off the bottom of the table with a four-point weekend courtesy of two 4-3 wins over the high-flying Lightning.

Sylvester said: "We've got a big weekend coming up and we know what Leeds bring and we have been organised in our recent meeting with them.

"I'm sure this time we will have a good game plan and if we all stick to it and keep playing like we have been, I don't see why we don't get two points.

"Bees away will be a tough game. We have played them enough over the last few seasons to know what we need to do and with them just behind us in the table we know how much those points mean."

Raiders took the lead in Milton Keynes through captain Aaron Connolly, with Ollie Baldock doubling their advantage only for Bobby Chamberlain to hit back 22 seconds later.

Russ Cowley and Sam Talbot then put the hosts 3-2 up at the midway mark, but Lukas Sladkovsky levelled early in the final period and Sylvester sealed victory with four minutes to go.

He added: "Obviously it was nice to score the game winner but as a line I think we deserved the two goals in the third.

"We had been knocking on the door and played some good hockey all night. I think it was just a matter of time before we got a reward."

Ethan James made 37 saves in the Raiders net, with Michael Gray taking over between the pipes back on home ice the next night.

Chamberlain opened the scoring, but Sladkovsky struck either side of another Talbot goal - with two assists from Sylvester and JJ Pitchley - before Tommy Huggett put Raiders 3-2 up.

Connolly's powerplay goal just before the second break gave Sean Easton's men some breathing space and Liam Stewart's late reply, with only five seconds left on the clock, was just a consolation for the visitors.

Sylvester said: "A four-point weekend was huge, especially moving into the back end of the season.

"We played well and deserved the points and it came down to our attitude and the fact we all knew what we had to do individually and as a team.

"We took our roles and did a very good job of executing them."