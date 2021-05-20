Ranson agrees Raiders return, eager to help team push on

Published: 7:00 PM May 20, 2021

Jacob Ranson has agreed to stay with Everyone Active Raiders for the 2021-22 season - Credit: John Scott

Everyone Active Raiders forward Jacob Ranson is eager to help his hometown club push on as he extends his stay for the 2021-22 season.

The 25-year-old returns for another term after rejoining the club ahead of the 2019-20 season and staying on for the NIHL Spring Cup.

The former Romford junior is determined to shine by playing a shutdown forward role this upcoming season.

“It’s time that we start pushing on now after settling into life in the National League and hopefully I can help out in any way I possibly can,” Ranson said.

“I want to kill penalties, shut down top players, and always give 110 per cent on every shift. That’s what I pride my game on as well as my plus/minus.

“The league is way tougher than what Raiders have experienced for many years and will be even tougher when you look at Leeds who finished last.

“They’ve gone out, brought in a top coach in Dave Whistle, I played under him in Canada and he’ll be a huge addition. We have to step up, play with more bite, and grind teams down.”

Ranson, who has also iced for the likes of Streatham, Basingstoke Bison, Invicta Dynamos and Milton Keynes Thunder in the past, is keen to build on the Spring Cup experience.

“I loved playing in the Spring Cup, the standard of play went up as we were playing against Elite League players, and I love to test myself," he added.

Jacob Ranson on the puck for Everyone Active Raiders during the NIHL Spring Cup - Credit: John Scott

“The win we managed at home against Swindon was the best we played as a team. I personally loved that game as we were line matching against the likes of Ben Davies, Matt Myers and Josh Batch and came away as an even.

“Penalty killing against those sort of players as well is great fun as you have to adapt and tweak things as you go throughout games which I find great fun as I love tactics and analysing things during games.”

Ranson, who won the supporters' player of the season, coaches player and players’ player awards in the 2014-15 season with the Raiders, is excited to get games back to normal with crowds back at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre.

“I personally have been very lucky through this pandemic and have been watching more football than ever before, which I'm extremely grateful that I have been able to do," he said.

“One thing I will say, though, is barring it’s uniqueness, football and ice hockey, all sports for that matter are not the same without a noisy crowd.

“Let’s hope come the start of the new season, the rink can be packed and full of atmosphere, as although returning to the ice was fun,, we did miss the fans.”