Returning Ranson wants Raiders to 'prove exactly what we're capable of'

Jacob Ranson wants Everyone Active Raiders to prove exactly what they are capable of having agreed to return for the 2022-23 season.

Raiders missed out on the National League play-offs, after showing they could beat any team on their night, and now face increased competition as Bristol Pitbulls and Hull Seahawks join an 11-team division.

And former Romford junior Ranson, who spent three years playing in Canada and another in Sweden before making his senior debut, is keen to set the record straight.

"I’m happy to be back, last season was a disappointing end, and took a while to get over the fact that we missed out on the play-offs.

Jacob Ranson is returning to Everyone Active Raiders for another season - Credit: Kev Lamb

"Now, it’s time to take that bitter taste into next season to prove exactly what we’re capable of.

"We beat everyone along the way last season and that shows how competitive this league is, it’s the most competitive level I’ve witnessed in English hockey since I started watching at the age of five.

"There is no weak links and everyone can beat everyone."

The 26-year-old Ranson has 32 goals and 18 assists in 207 appearances for Raiders, won their Supporters', Players' and Coaches player of the year awards in 2014-15, and has also had spells with MK Thunder, Basingstoke, Invicta and Streatham.

And he joins the likes of Aaron Connolly, Dan Scott, Tom Relf, Jake Sylvester and Brandon Ayliffe in returning to a gold and blue jersey for the new campaign.

He added: "It’s down to who plays the most consistent and for me keeps things simple, all while keeping team spirit high.

"All of those things together is a hard balance, but one you must achieve to be successful.

"We didn’t put those together and must strive harder to achieve that this season."

The club are set to announce more additions to coach Sean Easton's roster in the coming days and Ranson, who holds qualifications of his own, is clear about what they need to do to improve on last season.

"I'm sure most have been watching the NHL play-offs - solid goaltending, defence and depth players are just as important to any team having success," he added.

"Look at Colorado and Tampa Bay, they are complete packages. That must be our aim to all buy in and play our individual roles."