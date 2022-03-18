Play-off race to go 'down to last game' says Raiders defenceman Cooper

Long-serving defenceman Jack Cooper is now 10th on the all-time Raiders appearance list - Credit: John Scott

Everyone Active Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper says he can see the National League play-off race going 'down to the last game'.

Raiders are due to host MK Lightning at Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Sunday (5.15pm), sitting three points adrift of Bees IHC at the bottom of the table.

They have played one game more than their rivals, but had three points deducted for failing to fulfil their December 19 fixture against Swindon due to Covid.

Long-serving Cooper said: "It’s been a rollercoaster of a year with injuries after injuries, the Covid outbreak and points deduction so it would be great to reach play-offs with all the setbacks we've had this season.

"These upcoming games are massive for us, we have to turn up every game and grab points. I can see it coming down to the last game."

Raiders were seconds away from a valuable point against Peterborough last Friday, after coming from two goals down to level.

Brandon Ayliffe cancelled out Petr Stepanek's early opener, only for Ales Padelek and Jarvis Hunt to put Phantoms 3-1 up at the first break.

Lukas Sladkovsky replied just past the midway point, with Cooper picking up a rare assist, and Ollie Baldock's power play goal squared matters.

But with overtime looming, Duncan Speirs netted with just seven seconds left on the clock to leave Raiders empty-handed.

Cooper added: "We were fingertips away from grabbing a point against Peterborough, which we desperately needed.

"We were poor defensively for a big part of the game which we only have ourselves to blame for.

"If we took away our own mistakes, we would've come away with two points but that's hockey, we made more mistakes than them and it cost us."

Raiders were two goals down after just four minutes at Sheffield on Saturday and trailed 4-0 at the second break, before Tommy Huggett's consolation.

"Sheffield is always a tough place to travel to as they are a well drilled team with some top players," said Cooper.

"We managed to put in a excellent performance last time we went there so we knew we could do it. But again, mistakes and a slow start cost us.

"It was a tough weekend for us. Bees winning on Sunday (5-3 at home against Sheffield) did not help at all."

Having made his 320th appearance for Raiders, Cooper moved up to 10th in the club's all-time list but says the team's achievements are more important.

"I'm proud of the personal achievement - 320 games and 10th all time sounds crazy really as it just feels like the years have flown by," he added.

"I hope to keep racking up the appearances, but the most important thing for me is the team and reaching the play-offs."