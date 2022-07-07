Great to be home says Raiders fan Gulliver

Harry Gulliver said it's great to be 'home' after signing for the Everyone Active Raiders for the 2022-23 season.

Gulliver, 22, played his early junior hockey in Romford at the old Rom Valley Way rink, representing England U13s at the World Pee-Wee Championships in Quebec in 2012.

But he then moved to Swindon's Okanagan Hockey Academy and was a three-time EIHA All-Star and England U18 champion, before going to the USA.

After four seasons with the WSHL club Ogden Mustangs, he returned in early 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic hit and, a year later, appeared for Raiders in the Spring Cup.

"It's a really nice feeling to be coming back home to play for Romford," he said.

"Supporting Romford has been in our family many, many years, way before I took to the ice at six years old when I started my hockey journey.

"When I was asked to pull on the Raiders jersery for the Spring Cup it felt surreal to be back on the ice with the guys I’ve grown up playing with. That was the start of me wanting to be back home."

Gulliver scored nine points in 12 behind-closed-doors matches for Raiders and also played five games in the Elite League Series for Manchester Storm, then split the 2021-22 campaign between them and Leeds Knights.

He added: "Manchester approached after the Spring Cup and to go to the Elite League was always a huge passion. I stayed for the season and although they wanted me to return, my life commitments are now here.

"It was a tough decision to make, but the right one for me. I am so grateful I had the opportunity to play at such a great level."

Having earned a combined 20 caps at U18 and U20 level for Great Britain at the World Championships (Div 2A), winning bronze medals with the older group in 2018 and 2019, Gulliver is hoping his experience can help the Raiders cause.

"I've always been told I’m a North American-style player, a hard-working two-way forward who can contribute offensively," he added.

"I like to be involved offensively. I feel like I can bring more of an offensive option to the Raiders with the way I play.

"Playing in America really changed my game - quick thinking, decision-making while keeping your skillset and understanding the game. I learned so much from the coaches there and to be on ice training at every opportunity makes a huge difference.

"I've had some fantastic life experiences too. Living in Utah was unbelievable and I met some really amazing people when I was over there.

"Playing for GB is always a great experience and putting on that jersey is a huge honour, one I hope in the future to do again. To get to play against some really skilled teams was something we loved the challenge of doing."

Harry Gulliver made 12 appearances for Raiders during the Spring Cup in 2021 - Credit: John Scott

But for now is focus is on the gold and blue jersey, linking up with his teammates and entertaining the Raiders fans.

"The team is shaping up very nicely. We have some new guys joining, me being one, and the returning Raiders are already a huge core of team," he said.

"The Sapphire is a great facility, you can really hear the fans when you're on the ice, which I can only imagine will help us when we play.

"I have some personal targets, but ultimately I hope our team is aiming to bring home the points each weekend, head to Coventry for the play-offs and bring home some well-deserved silverware.

"I’ve joined Romford to win and I want the fans to feel that too. I think this club deserves that and so does the fans.

"I’m looking forward to the season. I understand what the fans are looking for as I grew up as a Raiders fan myself. And I can’t wait to get that jersey on and show what I can contribute out there with the Raiders."

*Raiders will play Bees IHC in the Everyone Active Shield on the weekend of September 10-11.

The club are also holding a Jersey Reveal at the Golden Lion on Sunday July 17 (4pm).