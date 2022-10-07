Raiders forward Gulliver ready for trip down memory lane on 'big weekend'

Everyone Active Raiders forward Harry Gulliver will take a trip down memory lane on their National League double-header to Hull and Leeds this weekend.

The 23-year-old took part in several EIHA Inter-Conference tournament weekends in Hull during his junior career, earning three all-star selections.

And he split last season between the Knights and Elite League outfit Manchester Storm, before returning to Romford in the summer.

"This weekend will be a big weekend for us," he said, ahead of facing the struggling Seahawks, who have lost all of their matches so far and sit bottom of the table, on Saturday.

"We are looking to get a win and get that winning feeling back [after three successive losses).

"It will bring back loads of memories as I haven't played in that rink since Conference, so it will be fun to go back there."

Raiders will then take on an in-form Leeds side who top the table with six straight wins, including a 6-2 success at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre three weeks ago, the following night as Gulliver faces several of his old teammates.

"Leeds will always be a hard game at their place, but I think this could be a big weekend for us as a team," he added.

"Leeds is an amazing club and the fans were great to me in the short time I was there.

"I respect and appreciate what they did for me on my two-way from Manchester and can't thank them enough. It will be good to play there this weekend."

Gulliver earned the vote of the Raiders fans to win the player of the month award for September and was presented with the silverware following their home defeat to Swindon on Sunday.

Linesman Phil O'Neill presents Harry Gulliver with his player of the month award - Credit: John Scott

Tommy Huggett had given Raiders a first-period lead in Wiltshire on Saturday, only for the Wildcats to score three times in under six minutes in the middle session and seal a 4-1 win in the final stanza.

Gulliver helped set up Brandon Ayliffe for a powerplay goal in the return meeting the next night, cancelling out Russ Cowley's effort with a Swindon man advantage just before the first break.

And he picked up a second assist - his eighth point in 10 games - as Matt Gomercic put Raiders ahead in the 49th minute, raising hopes of a first home win of the league campaign.

But the visitors netted twice in the last six minutes to skate off with the points once again, with Gulliver adding: "Sunday's game was a close game. We worked hard and kept up with one of the top teams in the league.

"We have a lot of work to do, but we have a good group here at Romford. I'm pleased with the player of the month award and feel like I'm getting used to the way we play."