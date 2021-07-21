Everyone Active Raiders 2021-22 fixtures revealed

Published: 7:19 AM July 21, 2021

Raiders in action against the Bees at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre - Credit: John Scott

Everyone Active Raiders will start the 2021-22 ice hockey season with a challenge game away against Bees IHC on September 4.

The two sides meet in the return leg of the Everyone Active Cup at Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre the following night, with Raiders taking on Basingstoke Bison in another two-legged challenge the next weekend.

The Autumn Cup begins on the weekend of September 18-19, with Raiders playing Sheffield, Peterborough, Bees and Telford in their four home matches and visiting the other four teams - including Dave Whistle's Leeds Knights.

National League fixtures are due to start on October 16-17 and the league will consist of nine teams, following the recent withdrawal of Hull Pirates, with Raiders starting with a trip to Milton Keynes.

Raiders will play most of their home fixtures on Sunday evenings at 5.15pm and will be looking forward to having their fans back in the building, having played the Spring Cup behind closed doors earlier this year during the second national lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

The league season ends on April 3, followed by three weekends of play-offs and the Coventry finals on April 30-May 1.

Raiders 2021-22 fixtures

Home - Sept 5 Bees; Sept 12 Basingstoke; Sept 19 Sheffield; Sept 26 Peterborough; Oct 2 Bees; Oct 10 Telford; Oct 17 Basingstoke; Oct 29 Bees; Oct 31 Peterborough; Nov 6 Sheffield; Nov 14 Swindon; Nov 21 M Keynes; Dec 5 Basingstoke; Dec 12 Leeds; Dec 19 Swindon; Dec 28 Bees; Jan 3 Peterborough; Jan 9 Sheffield; Jan 16 M Keynes; Jan 22 Leeds; Jan 30 Telford; Feb 6 Bees; Feb 13 Swindon; Feb 20 Telford; Feb 27 Sheffield; March 6 Leeds; March 11 Peterborough; March 20 M Keynes; March 27 Basingstoke; April 2 Telford.

Away - Sept 4 Bees; Sept 11 Basingstoke; Sept 18 M Keynes; Sept 25 Basingstoke; Oct 3 Leeds; Oct 9 Swindon; Oct 16 M Keynes; Oct 23 Basingstoke; Oct 24 Peterborough; Oct 30 Leeds; Nov 13 Sheffield; Nov 27 Leeds; Nov 27 Peterborough; Dec 4 Basingstoke; Dec 11 M Keynes; Dec 18 Swindon; Dec 27 Bees; Jan 2 Telford; Jan 7 Sheffield; Jan 15 M Keynes; Jan 23 Bees; Jan 29 Swindon; Feb 5 Telford; Feb 12 Leeds; Feb 19 Telford; Feb 25 Bees; March 5 Basingstoke; March 12 Sheffield; March 26 Swindon; April 3 Peterborough.



