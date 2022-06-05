Dan's the man on defence once again for Raiders

Everyone Active Raiders have announced the return of experienced defenceman Dan Scott for the 2022-23 National League season.

Scott, 30, joined the ranks from Basingstoke ahead of the 2018-19 season, having helped the Bison to a league and play-off double and made it onto the all-star team.

And he has since gone on to make 139 appearances in a gold and blue jersey, scoring 15 goals and 73 assists from the blue line.

The former Invicta junior counts Coventry, Hull, Slough and Telford among his other former clubs and gained international recognition with Great Britain under-18s and under-20s, serving as captain of the older age group.

Retaining the services of such a senior player for a fifth campaign at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre will be key for head coach Sean Easton, as Raiders look to put the disappointment of missing out on the play-offs last season behind them.

Scott becomes the second player to be named to the roster, following captain Aaron Connolly, with more announcements expected in the coming days.



