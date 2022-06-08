Everyone Active Raiders bring back Brandon for another season

Everyone Active Raiders have announced home-grown forward Brandon Ayliffe as the latest returnee for the 2022-23 season.

Ayliffe, who turns 24 later this month, came up through the junior ranks at Romford before moving to Chelmsford when the old Rom Valley Way rink closed in 2013.

He made his senior debut for the Warriors in 2014-15 and spent the next two seasons also playing for the Chieftains, winning two National League Division One South titles and Division Two South East.

After playing for England Under-19s against Scotland, he returned to a gold and blue jersey in 2017-18 and helped Raiders qualify for the play-offs in successive campaigns, before the Covid-19 pandemic cut short the 2019-20 season.

Ayliffe appeared in the 12-game Spring Cup, which was played behind closed doors, before playing in all 59 games last season, as Raiders finished three points adrift at the foot of the National League table behind Bees IHC and missed out on the play-offs.

A two-time Supporters' Player of the Year, Ayliffe has scored 57 goals and 81 assists in 216 appearances in all competitions for Raiders and joins captain Aaron Connolly, assistants Dan Scott and Thomas Relf and fellow forward Jake Sylvester on Sean Easton's roster for the upcoming campaign.

Raiders are set to make more announcements in the coming days as they continue to prepare for the new 11-team division, following the additions of Bristol Pitbulls - who have moved up from Division One South - and Hull Seahawks.

