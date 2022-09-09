Everyone Active Raiders add Laishram, young trio to roster

Adam Laishram in action for MK Lightning against Raiders last season - Credit: John Scott

Everyone Active Raiders have announced the temporary signing of Adam Laishram to fill their vacant import slot.

British-Canadian Laishram is studying at university in London, having scored 52 points in 61 games for MK Lightning last season.

He played for St Francis Xavier University before coming to the UK, tallying 33 points in 77 outings, having played 240 games in the Ontario Hockey League for Belleville, Hamilton and Windsor, scoring 94 points.

With intended signing Ryan Shaw returning to Canada to take up a job in the police force, Laishram will appear for Raiders while they complete the paperwork for a new full-time signing.

MK Lightning's Adam Laishram battles with Raiders forward Jacob Ranson - Credit: John Scott

Head coach Sean Easton said: "We're very thankful for Adam to help us out while we are awaiting visas.

"Adam is going to college this year in London and has a very busy schedule ahead of him studying, so hockey has not been on the forefront of his mind.

"But we know he has a great pedigree, knows the league and has had success at MK. He is fast, skilful and an excellent hockey brain, he will be a huge asset to call upon over the year."

The club have also announced two-day arrangements with three teenagers, with forward Harvey Briggs, 19, having scored five points in eight appearances last season, while defenceman Adam Erskine, 17, played five times for the senior side.

Marco Pascale, 19, is yet to appear for Easton's side, but has scored 29 points from 57 games over two seasons in National League Division One South.

Easton added: "Harvey featured with the Raiders last season, scoring his first National League goal. He has a great skill-set and training with us will help him on the speed of the game play, puck management and hockey IQ.

"Adam, still in the junior system, will be playing Slough u18s, Slough Jets and a two-way to Romford National team. Adam is an exciting prospect, a goalscoring power forward at juniors and our task is to help him translate that into senior hockey.

"Marco is becoming a good offensive defenceman. His skating and agility is great and his puck play is improving. Over the year Marco will be wearing a Raiders shirt while we work on his game to make him a more rounded d-man.”

Raiders take on Bees IHC in the Everyone Active Cup this weekend, having split their two challenges games with Peterborough Phantoms last weekend.

Mikey Power netted a hat-trick in a 6-5 win in Peterborough, with Jake Sylvester and Brandon Ayliffe also on target before Erik Piatak's last-minute winner.

But Phantoms won 4-3 at Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre the following night, with Aaron Connolly, Piatak and Ayliffe netting for Raiders.

Romford Junior Raiders are set to host Streatham in a challenge match on Saturday, with under-16s getting free entry alongside a paying adult.

Sunday's senior team fixture, meanwhile, has a 'Kids for a Quid' offer.