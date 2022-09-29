Raiders captain Connolly relishing Swindon double-header

Everyone Active Raiders captain Aaron Connolly is expecting two good games against Swindon in their National League double-header this weekend.

Raiders travel to the Link Centre on Saturday, before welcoming the Wildcats to Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Sunday (5.15pm).

And they go into the fixtures having taken a point from their double-header with Sheffield last weekend, while Swindon are smarting from successive losses.

"Swindon is a team that has retained a large bulk of their core players from last year, so we know what we can expect," said Connolly.

"They also come off the back of two losses against Basingstoke last weekend, so they will be out to prove a point, which I'm sure will result in two quality games being played out."

Raiders handed a debut to new Canadian import Matt Gomercic in Sheffield and saw the 25-year-old cancel out the home side's opening goal just before the midway mark.

But Steeldogs struck twice in the first six minutes of the final period to move 3-1 up, before Connolly gave his side hope.

Harry Gulliver then levelled in the penultimate minute to force overtime and ensure a point, only for Sheffield to win on sudden death penalty shots.

Hornchurch Cricket Club's Billy Gordon drops the puck before the match between Everyone Active Raiders and Sheffield Steeldogs - Credit: John Scott

Gomercic opened the scoring with a powerplay goal after just three minutes in Romford the next night, but the visitors responded during a man advantage of their own to level and took the lead before the first break.

Sheffield netted twice in the middle session and again early in the final frame for a 5-1 win, with Raiders seeing Mikey Power ejected with a 5+game penalty for cross-checking.

Connolly added: "It was a really mixed weekend in my opinion. Saturday, I think we played well and had the better scoring chances, we just couldn’t convert, especially in the first period.

"But there were lots of positive to take from coming from two goals behind to take the game to overtime and get a point.

"Sunday wasn’t good enough - it’s as simple as that. We need to find our form at home as I feel we are playing better on the road at the moment and this isn’t giving our fans what they deserve."

The performances of Gomercic, alongside linemates Connolly and Erik Piatak, was a highlight and the skipper feels all of the new faces are making their mark this season.

"It was great to finally have Matt join the team and I’m sure scoring in both games with give him confidence moving forward," said Connolly.

Canadian import Matt Gomercic made his debut for Everyone Active Raiders against Sheffield - Credit: John Scott

"He is a very high calibre player and will be a huge part of our team.

"The new additions have slotted in really well and are all really good people. Their performance on the ice speaks for itself, but they have all had a big impact on and off the ice already and long may this continue."