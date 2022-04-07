Missing play-offs a tough pill to swallow says Raiders captain Connolly

Everyone Active Raiders celebrate a goal against Telford Tigers in their last home game of the season - Credit: John Scott

Everyone Active Raiders captain Aaron Connolly admits missing out on the National League play-offs this season is a 'tough pill to swallow'.

Raiders finished three points adrift at the bottom of the table after letting a 3-1 lead slip to lose 7-3 against champions Telford on Saturday, before going down 4-1 at Peterborough.

A win over Basingstoke for rivals Bees IHC - who won five of six meetings with Raiders over the course of the season - allowed them to ensure eighth place in the final standings and post-season play.

And Connolly said a lack of consistency was the biggest problem for Raiders, who recorded a total of 16 wins, 31 losses and an overtime defeat.

Aaron Connolly (left) celebrates scoring for Everyone Active Raiders against Telford - Credit: John Scott

"It's a tough way to end the season, being the only team in the league to not quality for play-offs is a tough pill to swallow," he said.

"We have to be honest with ourselves and although we had some great games we couldn’t do this consistently enough and this was our biggest downfall.

"We all need to carry the burden of this season and make sure we use it as fuel to improve.

"I'd personally like to thank the boys, coaching staff, management and fans for this year and although it's not ended the way any of us wanted it has been an honour to be captain of this organisation."

Aaron Connolly attacks for Everyone Active Raiders against Telford - Credit: John Scott

Connolly finished as the team's top goalscorer with 35 and was third overall in points scoring with 59, behind Jake Sylvester (65) and import Erik Piatak (61).

The 28-year-old now has 185 points (104 goals, 81 assists) in 163 career games for Raiders, but which players are back in the gold and blue jersey next season remains to be seen.

Nonetheless, Connolly gave his thanks to the supporters for their loyal backing at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre and on the road.

"As with every season, the sad reality is that this team will not be the same next season and that’s just part of hockey," he added.

"The wounds are still fairly fresh, so looking at positives from this season is difficult, I won't lie. But the way the supporters stuck by us through thick and thin is something we are all very grateful for.

Everyone Active Raiders captain Aaron Connolly with supporters after their last home game of the season - Credit: John Scott

"I hope everyone involved in the organisation enjoys the summer, rests up and is ready to do it all again for the 2022/23 season."