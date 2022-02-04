Raiders 'need results now, before it's too late' says captain Connolly

Everyone Active Raiders captain Aaron Connolly says his side need to start picking up points in the National League - before it's too late.

Connolly returned to the side last weekend, having missed heavy defeats against Leeds and Bees, but could not prevent his side falling to losses against second-placed Swindon and table-topping Telford.

Raiders face a quick rematch with the Tigers in Shropshire on Saturday, before hosting Bees at Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Sunday (5.15pm) and sit three points adrift at the foot of the table with a third of the season remaining.

And Connolly said: "This weekend is huge, the end of the season is slowly creeping up and we need to start getting results now before it’s too late.

"I think we took really positive strides this weekend in comparison to the week prior so we need to continue to build on that into this weekend."

Raiders twice took the lead in Swindon, through Jake Sylvester and Connolly, but went 4-2 down before Lukas Sladkovsky's goal gave them late hope.

They lost goalie Ethan James to early injury the next night, though, and were 2-0 down after 15 minutes and playing catch-up.

Sylvester, Erik Piatak and Connolly all netted in reply, but Telford were always on front and skated off 5-3 winners.

Connolly added: "We knew going into the weekend it was a big task facing two of the top teams in the league, but we were confident we could get the job done.

"I think our performance showed we was willing to put everything we had into both games, however the results didn’t go our way. I certainly think we deserved something out of the game Saturday but it wasn’t to be.

"On a personal note it was great to be back with the boys and back in front of the loyal gold and blue fans after a short spell in Covid protocol.

"I’m sure anyone that participates in a team sport will agree that there is certainly nothing worse than watching your team from afar."

Everyone Active Raiders defenceman Thomas Relf helps goalie Michael Gray block the net against Telford Tigers - Credit: John Scott

Michael Gray made his 350th appearance for Raiders after replacing James in goal on Sunday, while Brandon Ayliffe is set to play his 200th game on Saturday and JJ Pitchley reaches the 300 mark on Sunday.

*Romford Junior Raiders host Chelmsford in the London Cup tomorrow and visit MK Thunder in National League Division One on Sunday.

They beat Invicta (8-3) as Luca Pascale and Harvey Briggs bagged braces, with Elliot Dervish, Samuel Robinson, James Hounsome and Thomas Wilson also on target.

And goals from Hounsome, Dan Hitchings and an overtime winner from Vilius Krakauskas sealed a 3-2 victory in Oxford to compelte a four-point weekend.