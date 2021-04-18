Essex set up a thrilling final day thanks to Paul Walter and Ben Allison

Published: 7:30 PM April 17, 2021 Updated: 12:14 PM April 18, 2021

Ben Allison celebrates scoring fifty runs during Essex CCC vs Durham CCC, LV Insurance County Championship Group 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 17th April 2021 - Credit: Nick Wood/TGS Photo

Paul Walter and Ben Allison’s maiden LV= Insurance County Championship half-centuries set up a thrilling final day in a topsy-turvy clash at the Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford.

Essex’s last three wickets added a combined 122, with all-rounder Walter’s 77 and fast bowler Allison’s 52 producing an incredible match swing – after the home side had been skittled for 96 in the first innings.

Having been bowled out for 330, and set Durham 168 to win, Sam Cook and Jamie Porter struck three times with the new ball to leave the visitors on 60 for three, and still requiring 108 more runs on the fourth day.

Durham’s target to win looked a nervy one and after two wickets before a run had been scored it appeared all the more anxious.

Will Young shouldered his arms at Sam Cook for a golden duck, before Alex Lees was plumb lbw to Jamie Porter.

You may also want to watch:

It took 35 balls before Durham got off the mark, and only 20 runs were on the board when David Bedingham gave Allison catching practice at point.

Scott Borthwick dropped anchor and having been one off 39 and six off 67 at points, he ended the day on nine from 88 deliveries, with Jack Burnham reaching an enterprising 31 not out, to swing the pendulum slightly towards Durham.

At 11am, both sides had clear game plans for the third day – with blue skies overhead.

The former's mission to take four quick tail-end wickets started perfectly as Ben Raine pinned Simon Harmer with the third ball of the day. But slowly Essex’s hopes of stealing a win grew with back-to-back 50 run partnerships.

Walter converted his overnight 49 to a half-century with the fifth ball he’d faced - a cut to the boundary to reach the milestone in 74 deliveries. He and Allison negotiated the second new ball on their way to a 58-run stand for the eighth wicket.

Walter departed for a career-best 77 when the impressive Brydon Carse angled across and found an edge behind.

Allison then moved to his maiden career fifty, from 144 balls, as he and Sam Cook continued to tick along.

Paul Walter of Essex is bowled by Brydon Carse during Essex CCC vs Durham CCC, LV Insurance County Championship Group 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 15th April 2021 - Credit: Nick Wood/TGS Photo

After an extended interval to pay respect to Prince Phillip, Carse ended Allison’s resolve by striking him in front of middle stump four balls after the resumption before Cook edged behind for 37. Carse returning figures of five for 82.

Essex fast bowler Ben Allison, who scored 52, said: “I don’t think we have a chance of winning, we have a massive chance. At Chelmsford anything can happen especially on day four so I think we have a massive chance.

“This one in for the taking and would be such a big win if we can get it. If we were to win this, imagine how the games would go for the rest of the season.

“I back myself and my ability with the bat. I’ve always had belief and today it paid dividends for me and the team.

“When I got out to the middle I felt relaxed and it was a situation that suited me. Paul batted lovely today and was unlucky not to go on and get a few more. I wanted to be there for Paul and guide the innings along and get to lunch.

“I’ve played a lot with Paul in twos cricket so we understand each other.”

Durham fast bowler Brydon Carse, who took five for 82, said: “When we arrived this morning, we would have liked to have knocked them over a lot earlier. But the way both teams’ tails batted at the end proved you can bat time and score runs on this wicket.

“I think the way we started tonight put us on the back foot but the way Jack Burnham and Scott Borthwick showed some fight for the last hour has put us in a good position for tomorrow.

“We have two batters in at the crease, with Scott fresh off a hundred, and other batters to come who have spent time at the crease lately.

“Hopefully we get through the first half an hour tomorrow and then it is a case of one or two good partnerships and it is 100 runs.

“We go into tomorrow with real belief that we can win this game.”