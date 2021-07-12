News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

Essex's County Championship fixture with Derbyshire abandoned due to Covid

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 11:17 AM July 12, 2021   
Essex head coach Anthony McGrath during Essex Eagles vs Sussex Sharks, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath during Essex Eagles vs Sussex Sharks, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 15th June 2021

The LV= Insurance County Championship fixture between Derbyshire and Essex at The Incora County Ground has been abandoned ahead of the second day’s play.

The decision was made after it was confirmed this morning that an unnamed member of the Derbyshire playing squad tested positive for COVID-19.

The player began self-isolating immediately and further players of the Derbyshire playing squad have been identified as close contacts.

Due to isolation protocols and the impact on Derbyshire’s available playing squad, the umpires have abandoned the match.

The Club have worked closely with Public Health England and both Derbyshire and The ECB with the health and safety of players, staff and officials the first priority.

You may also want to watch:

Confirmation of the awarding of points from the match will be announced in due course.

Most Read

  1. 1 Five films to watch which were shot in Romford
  2. 2 Mosque denied permission to extend opening hours for third time
  3. 3 Hannahs Bakery coming to Elm Park and Upminster
  1. 4 11 cheap and cheerful days out in and around Havering under £10
  2. 5 How much of the 'country’s most invasive plant' is in Romford?
  3. 6 King Harold pub boarded up years after tragedy - but closure unconfirmed
  4. 7 Possible road and train disruptions around Romford
  5. 8 Delta variant Covid cases continue to rise throughout east London
  6. 9 Relatives frustrated as Queen’s Hospital battles bedbug infestation
  7. 10 Four pools to enjoy in and around Romford
Cricket
Essex News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Barleycroft Care Home in Romford has been given an overall rating of "inadequate" by CQC.

Health

Romford care home placed in special measures after 'inadequate' rating

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
The Debenhams building in Romford Market Place has been sold for £12million. Picture: Savills/Jon Pa

Changing high street: Closed Romford shops most missed by readers

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Kem Cetinay arriving for the ITV Palooza held at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London.

Kem Cetinay overwhelmed with bookings as Romford's Array to open 'in weeks'

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to a collision in Mawney Road, Romford on Sunday, November 29. Picture: Met Polic

Knife Crime

Man charged with attempted murder after Hornchurch stabbing

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon