Essex's County Championship fixture with Derbyshire abandoned due to Covid

Published: 11:17 AM July 12, 2021

The LV= Insurance County Championship fixture between Derbyshire and Essex at The Incora County Ground has been abandoned ahead of the second day’s play.

The decision was made after it was confirmed this morning that an unnamed member of the Derbyshire playing squad tested positive for COVID-19.

The player began self-isolating immediately and further players of the Derbyshire playing squad have been identified as close contacts.

Due to isolation protocols and the impact on Derbyshire’s available playing squad, the umpires have abandoned the match.

The Club have worked closely with Public Health England and both Derbyshire and The ECB with the health and safety of players, staff and officials the first priority.

Confirmation of the awarding of points from the match will be announced in due course.