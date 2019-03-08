Search

Essex Tang Soo Do among medals at Championships

PUBLISHED: 14:00 21 May 2019

Essex Tang Soo Do members face the camera (Pic: Les Hartt)

Essex Tang Soo Do members were among the medals at the Great Britain national Championships held in Nottingham.

The club, which trains at Becontree Heath Leisure Centre, bagged a total of 37 trophies including gold, silver and bronze medals.

They had 29 competitors representing the south of England region at the event against participants from across the country.

Master Les Hartt said: "Our students have been training since the beginning of the year and the exceptional hard work has paid off.

"I am very proud of their achievements and exemplary behaviour representing their club."

The club run classes on Tuesday's at Becontree Heath Leisure Centre and on Thursday's at St Chads Hall.

For more details call Les Hartt on 07944011934 or email master.lhartt@gbtsda.com.

