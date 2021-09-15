Former Essex captain Ryan ten Doeschate set to retire

Published: 1:30 PM September 14, 2021 Updated: 4:16 PM September 15, 2021

Former Essex club captain and Netherlands international Ryan ten Doeschate will retire at the end of 2021, the county has announced.

The all-rounder joined Essex in 2003, captaining them to two County Championship titles and playing a key role in their Bob Willis Trophy triumph last season.

He also made 55 white-ball appearances for the Netherlands.

“From the bottom of my heart I’d like to thank everyone who has been involved with Essex during my time at the club," the 41-year-old said.

“It’s been the greatest professional experience to grow in this environment, to watch the organisation and the individuals within it evolve and become something that I am extremely proud to have been a part of.

“Coming from Cape Town, to be given a chance to pursue my dream seems a million moons ago.

"We’ve shared some remarkable times but for me, the biggest achievement has been making a home away from home."