Former Essex captain Ryan ten Doeschate set to retire
Former Essex club captain and Netherlands international Ryan ten Doeschate will retire at the end of 2021, the county has announced.
The all-rounder joined Essex in 2003, captaining them to two County Championship titles and playing a key role in their Bob Willis Trophy triumph last season.
He also made 55 white-ball appearances for the Netherlands.
“From the bottom of my heart I’d like to thank everyone who has been involved with Essex during my time at the club," the 41-year-old said.
“It’s been the greatest professional experience to grow in this environment, to watch the organisation and the individuals within it evolve and become something that I am extremely proud to have been a part of.
“Coming from Cape Town, to be given a chance to pursue my dream seems a million moons ago.
"We’ve shared some remarkable times but for me, the biggest achievement has been making a home away from home."
