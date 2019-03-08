Essex Spartans youth team trying to raise £2,000 for trip to National Championships

Essex Spartans' Academy youth squad are trying to raise £2,000 to cover their trip to the National Championships following a successful season.

After winning just two games in 2018, the Spartans, whose members are mostly from Havering, managed to win ten games last season and finished second in the South East Conference.

They have now qualified to compete against seven of the other best teams in the country for the title of national champions in Stourbridge.

Head coach of Essex Spartans Academy, Steve Watson, said: "We are a not-for-profit organisation, and as such, we rely solely on members subscriptions, alongside any funding or sponsorship, to meet our expenditures.

"We are hoping to raise £2,000 to cover all expenses and enable these incredible young men the opportunity so few are are fortunate enough to experience - a chance to win a National title."

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/essexspartansacademy