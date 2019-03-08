Essex Leopards bring back guard Jerrel Layne

Essex Leopards Jerrel Layne in action (Pic: Paul Phillips) Archant

Having had a brief spell in Italy playing for Lucera, Essex Leopards have announced the return of Jerrel Layne.

Layne's stay with Lucera saw him average 16.6 points and 5.8 assists pe game, as well as at the point of leaving being in the top 10 for scoring,

The 6'2" British guard is delighted to return to the Big Cats: "I'm very happy to be part of the Leopards for the 2019/20 season" he said.

"I made the choice to further my career in England and once coach (Thomas) Baker presented this opportunity it was a no brainer.

"Having previous experience at this club everyone from the staff to the fans made me feel at home. I'm very excited to get started and help build something here at Leopards."

Baker added: "When the opportunity to bring Jerrel back to the club came about it was an easy decision for me.

"Jerrel's quality speaks for itself, he can single handily change a game in an instant and his ability to score the ball is something that that we needed.

"I am excited to bring Jerrel back to the club and I am confident that he will help us achieve our goals this season."

Leopards have also received a home draw in the National Cup third round as they look to win the competition for a fourth time.

Top flight sides are exempt until the last 32, and the Big Cats will play their first game of the season at Oaklands on Sunday, November 3 and they are likely to face London Greenhouse Pioneers.

The capital side will host the winner of the first round tie between Division Three South West clubs Huish Taunton Tigers and Team Swindon.

Leopards met Pioneers in the 2017/8 season, winning 75-66 on the road and 87-78 at the Brentwood Centre.

A victory for Leopards in their third round game will see them on the road in the last 16, with a trip to Sussex Bears, Bristol Flyers, Bristol Hurricanes or Cardiff Met Archers, and if they progress to the quarter-finals they are at home.

Leopards won the competition in 2011/12 and 2005/06 campaigns.

The Big Cats open their pre-season campaign on Sunday September 1 when Team USA Select visit the Brentwood Centre.