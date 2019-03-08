Essex Leopards sign point guard Lartey

Prince Lartey in action (Picture: Essex Leopards) Archant

Essex Leopards have strengthened their backcourt with the addition of point guard Prince Lartey.

The British-born player joins from Division One rivals Thames Valley Cavaliers where helped them gain promotion from Division Two before finishing fourth in their top flight debut.

"I'm really excited to be joining Essex & Herts Leopards for the upcoming season," Lartey said.

"The management have done a great job over the summer rebranding whilst assembling a new team that can compete for silverware, and I can't wait to get in front of our fans and produce a level of basketball that the coaches expect of me."

Coach Thomas Baker added: "Signing a player of Prince's calibre is a real statement of intent from us this season as we look to build on last year's success.

"He is a guard who will look to control the game for us and is someone who has years of NBL experience having played previously for Thames Valley and Newcastle."