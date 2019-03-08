Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Essex Leopards sign point guard Lartey

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 August 2019

Prince Lartey in action (Picture: Essex Leopards)

Prince Lartey in action (Picture: Essex Leopards)

Archant

Essex Leopards have strengthened their backcourt with the addition of point guard Prince Lartey.

The British-born player joins from Division One rivals Thames Valley Cavaliers where helped them gain promotion from Division Two before finishing fourth in their top flight debut.

You may also want to watch:

"I'm really excited to be joining Essex & Herts Leopards for the upcoming season," Lartey said.

"The management have done a great job over the summer rebranding whilst assembling a new team that can compete for silverware, and I can't wait to get in front of our fans and produce a level of basketball that the coaches expect of me."

Coach Thomas Baker added: "Signing a player of Prince's calibre is a real statement of intent from us this season as we look to build on last year's success.

"He is a guard who will look to control the game for us and is someone who has years of NBL experience having played previously for Thames Valley and Newcastle."

Most Read

Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following stabbing at Romford nightclub

A man in his 20s was found with stab injuries outside Atik nightclub in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Man stabbed in the stomach following reports of large fight in Rainham

Police were called to reports of men fighting with weapons in New Road, Rainham in the early hours of Sunday, August 11. Picture: Google Maps

Romford fire: Residents to spend weekend in temporary accommodation after huge blaze on block of flats’ roof

The entire roof of the block of flats in Raven Close was destroyed by fire. Picture: Submitted

‘One family’: Dragons’ Den backed theatre school to launch in Hornchurch

Brentwood Razzamataz seniors performed at the mayor of Havering's variety show last year. Picture: Jessica Chandler-Smith

West Ham suffer another opening day mauling

West Ham United's Declan Rice (left) and Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Most Read

Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following stabbing at Romford nightclub

A man in his 20s was found with stab injuries outside Atik nightclub in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Man stabbed in the stomach following reports of large fight in Rainham

Police were called to reports of men fighting with weapons in New Road, Rainham in the early hours of Sunday, August 11. Picture: Google Maps

Romford fire: Residents to spend weekend in temporary accommodation after huge blaze on block of flats’ roof

The entire roof of the block of flats in Raven Close was destroyed by fire. Picture: Submitted

‘One family’: Dragons’ Den backed theatre school to launch in Hornchurch

Brentwood Razzamataz seniors performed at the mayor of Havering's variety show last year. Picture: Jessica Chandler-Smith

West Ham suffer another opening day mauling

West Ham United's Declan Rice (left) and Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Jones reveals England squad for Rugby World Cup

England head coach Eddie Jones

West Ham suffer another opening day mauling

West Ham United's Declan Rice (left) and Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

The Brewery Shopping Centre becomes new Romford sponsors

The Brewery shopping centre in Romford.

Essex Leopards sign point guard Lartey

Prince Lartey in action (Picture: Essex Leopards)

Daggers players thank fans for support at Halifax

James Dobson of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs West Ham United U23, Friendly Match Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th July 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists