Essex Leopards Newman and Wood bag top honours

Findlay Wood with head coach Thomas Baker (Pic: Paul Phillips) Archant

Sam Newman and Findlay Wood collected the two Leopards’ MVP awards when the club held its end-of-season presentations recently.

Sam Newman with Dave Ryan (Pic: Paul Phillips) Sam Newman with Dave Ryan (Pic: Paul Phillips)

Newman edged out big man Lee Hodges to win the official club award, which is voted for by the Big Cats' fans.

“I'm honoured to have been given the club MVP for the season, thank you to everyone involved with this programme,” Newman said.

“Despite the rollercoaster we have been on it has been a great year and it's sad we have to wait so long to play again.”

Wood was also pleased to pick up the coaches' player-of-the-year trophy which was picked by coach Thomas Baker and his assistant Roger Malpass.

“I am very honoured to receive this award. I would like to thank the Leopards and coach Tom Baker for giving me the opportunity to play at this level and the supporters and volunteers that help the club be successful.”