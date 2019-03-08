Leopards snap up guard Kaftaniukas

Essex & Herts Leopards have announced the signing of guard Marius Kaftaniukas.

The 5'11 player from Lithuania is a product of Oaklands College Basketball Academy where he completed his studies back in 2017 and will bring sharpshooting to coach Thomas Baker's lineup.

Baker said: "Having coached Marius through his time at college and to have witnessed first hand the development he has gone on since leaving I am excited to be working with him again.

"Marius has always been a great perimeter shooter, but he has improved his ability to handle the ball and he has great basketball IQ which allows him to put himself in good positions at both ends of the floor."

Kaftaniukas added: "I am really looking forward to joining Leopards. I am grateful for opportunity to play at this level, it is something I have been waiting for and I am ready to show what I can do the club."

Kaftaniukas will also be working with Leopards' community partner A-Z Basketball by coaching in schools.