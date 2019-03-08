Essex & Herts Leopards reveal new logo

Essex & Herts Leopards have revealed a new logo ahead of the upcoming season.

The club are partnering with Sixthman, which has helped redesign the club's logo and will provide the team with new on court and off court apparel, as well as merchandise for fans.

Head coach Thomas Baker said: "The work Karl and Craig have done is excellent.

"This new logo and new kit will take us to the next level and we are pleased to be announcing this partnership with Sixthman.

"This is a massive statement from us as a club. We are excited to get the season started."

Sixthman director Karl Buitendam also said: "It's been great to work with them on this and we can't wait for their fans and members to see what we are producing for them."