Essex announce squad for trip to Nottinghamshire
Essex continue their run of away fixtures with a visit to Trent Bridge for an LV=Insurance County Championship match with Nottinghamshire starting on Thursday.
It is the team’s third successive match on the road and they face a side who secured their first red-ball win since 2018 when they swept aside Derbyshire last week.
Essex meanwhile drew their contest at New Road with Worcestershire on a wicket that offered little encouragement for bowlers.
After four rounds of matches, only 5 points separate five of the six teams in Group One. Leaders Warwickshire, who are the only side in the section to have won more than one match, have 54 points and that is 5 more than fifth-placed Essex. At the foot of the table, Durham have 40 points.
Essex have named a 13-man squad for the fixture.
SQUAD:
21 Tom Westley (C)
65 Ben Allison
10 Nick Browne
26 Alastair Cook
16 Sam Cook
11 Simon Harmer
28 Dan Lawrence
44 Jamie Porter
64 Peter Siddle
29 Shane Snater
27 Ryan ten Doeschate
22 Paul Walter
31 Adam Wheater (WK)