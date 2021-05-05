Essex announce squad for trip to Nottinghamshire

Published: 6:00 PM May 5, 2021

Essex skipper Tom Westley during Worcestershire CCC vs Essex CCC, LV Insurance County Championship Group 1 Cricket at New Road on 2nd May 2021

Essex continue their run of away fixtures with a visit to Trent Bridge for an LV=Insurance County Championship match with Nottinghamshire starting on Thursday.

It is the team’s third successive match on the road and they face a side who secured their first red-ball win since 2018 when they swept aside Derbyshire last week.

Essex meanwhile drew their contest at New Road with Worcestershire on a wicket that offered little encouragement for bowlers.

After four rounds of matches, only 5 points separate five of the six teams in Group One. Leaders Warwickshire, who are the only side in the section to have won more than one match, have 54 points and that is 5 more than fifth-placed Essex. At the foot of the table, Durham have 40 points.

Shane Snater of Essex appeals for the wicket of Jake Libby during Worcestershire CCC vs Essex CCC, LV Insurance County Championship Group 1 Cricket at New Road on 2nd May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo





Essex have named a 13-man squad for the fixture.



SQUAD:



21 Tom Westley (C)

65 Ben Allison

10 Nick Browne

26 Alastair Cook

16 Sam Cook

11 Simon Harmer

28 Dan Lawrence

44 Jamie Porter

64 Peter Siddle

29 Shane Snater

27 Ryan ten Doeschate

22 Paul Walter

31 Adam Wheater (WK)