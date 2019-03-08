Essex & Herts Leopards announce appointment of new assistant coach

Seth Jones will be assistant coach for the Essex & Herts Leopards. Picture: Essex & Herts Leopards Archant

Essex & Herts Leopards have announced the appointment of Seth Jones as assistant coach for the 2019/20 season.

Jones is joining the Leopards coaching staff from neighbouring club Chelmsford Lions, who he previously guided to a Division Two and Division One title, including an unbeaten season in 2016/17.

Last year he led the under-16s Lions and currently coaches on the GB Aspire East programme, with a recent appointment as the head coach of the under-11 east regional boy's team.

He said: "I'm excited to join coach Baker and coach Malpass, two great basketball minds, at a club with an incredible heritage that stretches back to the 90s heydays of British basketball.

Head coach Thomas Baker also said: "Having worked with Seth throughout the Aspire programme it is clear to see that he has the desire to improve as a coach. We have had numerous basketball conversations and his hunger to know more about the club and to develop is what makes him invaluable to what we are trying to achieve this year."