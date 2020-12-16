Brentwood pupils end year with equestrian success

Published: 11:55 AM December 16, 2020

Brentwood School's equestrian team ended 2020 in style at their last competition of the year at Brook Farm, Stapleford Abbotts.

A second-place finish in the first class of the day for Sophie P, Imogen P and Lily T saw them qualify for the National Schools' Championships in October 2021, with Imogen also posting the fastest clear round for an individual win.

The same team finished third in the competitive 95 showjumping event, pipping Sophie and Imogen on their second horses, Ben H and Emma P.

The last class of the day resulted in a convincing win for Ben, Emma, Sophie and Imogen as the only team to finish on a brilliant zero score ahead of New Hall and Felsted.

That saw them qualify for the Nationals, as well as the Elite Championships at Hickstead next year. Imogen and Sophie were third and fourth in the individual event for good measure.

Manager Annette Philpot said: "Huge congratulations to all our riders for each gaining a qualifying result. The team were thrilled to have the lovely support of Mrs Giles, Mrs McLeod and Miss Morrell at various times of the day.

"Our grateful thanks go to all at the NSEA team for enabling this event to go ahead running under Covid-19 restrictions."