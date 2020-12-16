News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder Home > Sport

Brentwood pupils end year with equestrian success

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 11:55 AM December 16, 2020   
Brentwood School equestrian team

Brentwood School's winning equestrian team face the camera - Credit: Brentwood School

Brentwood School's equestrian team ended 2020 in style at their last competition of the year at Brook Farm, Stapleford Abbotts.

A second-place finish in the first class of the day for Sophie P, Imogen P and Lily T saw them qualify for the National Schools' Championships in October 2021, with Imogen also posting the fastest clear round for an individual win.

The same team finished third in the competitive 95 showjumping event, pipping Sophie and Imogen on their second horses, Ben H and Emma P.

The last class of the day resulted in a convincing win for Ben, Emma, Sophie and Imogen as the only team to finish on a brilliant zero score ahead of New Hall and Felsted.

That saw them qualify for the Nationals, as well as the Elite Championships at Hickstead next year. Imogen and Sophie were third and fourth in the individual event for good measure.

You may also want to watch:

Manager Annette Philpot said: "Huge congratulations to all our riders for each gaining a qualifying result. The team were thrilled to have the lovely support of Mrs Giles, Mrs McLeod and Miss Morrell at various times of the day.

"Our grateful thanks go to all at the NSEA team for enabling this event to go ahead running under Covid-19 restrictions."

Most Read

  1. 1 'Crime scene' now confirmed as man found dead after Cranham house fire
  2. 2 New vaccination hub opens today at Queen's Hospital Romford
  3. 3 Hospitalisations rising as Covid-19 cases increase by almost 50% in a week
  1. 4 What are the new rules as London moves to Tier 3 restrictions?
  2. 5 Havering Covid death toll nears 400 as borough's infection rate worsens
  3. 6 500 new hectares of woodland for Havering, Barking and Dagenham and Essex in 2021
  4. 7 The Show Must Go On - Harold Wood school gets creative in the absence of Christmas concerts
  5. 8 Hornchurch pupils remember war hero's bravery
  6. 9 The Romfood Review: Gourmet guilt-free fusion health bowls from Pink Foodie
  7. 10 London set to move into Tier 3 after rise in Covid cases

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Plan to build 1,050-home estate on former Romford Ice Rink

Victoria Munro, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon

Coronavirus

Havering's Covid case rate ninth worst in England

Sophie Cox

Author Picture Icon

Metropolitan Police

Boy left with facial injuries after Upminster bus attack

Adriana Elgueta

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Coronavirus testing for secondary school pupils to be introduced

Sophie Cox & PA

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus