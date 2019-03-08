Search

Equestrian: Brentwood pupils among nation's best

PUBLISHED: 18:00 15 November 2019

Brentwood School's equestrian team at the NSEA National Championships (pic Brentwood School)

Brentwood School's equestrian team finished in the top eight in dressage and jumping at the NSEA National Championships.

The pupils qualified for the prestigious event at Addington Manor in Buckinghamshire, which sees over 900 children and horses compete, after a successful season.

And the team of Charlotte COoke, Emma and Sophie Philpot and Imogen Pohl were seventh in the '85 Jumping and Style' event.

Emma Philpot was third in the individual '105' event, with the team fifth and seventh in the '95' event, on their second ponies in the second team.

Team manager Kelly Giles said: "To double place on different ponies was confirmation of how well they rode, as style not just clear rounds, are taken into consideration with Jumping with Style classes."

Fifth year pupil Lily Tappin, who had qualified in four events, could not compete as her horse was injured but Giles added: "Lily's hard work is a tribute to the team and it was wonderful to have her support and help during the event."

The dressage team finished eighth on the same versatile ponies and Giles said: "Charlotte headed her section for the team with a really lovely test. Imogen qualified for the individual to come in the top 20 and Emma also qualified on her two rides, placing her in the top 12.

"All of the riders throughout the season have ridden with passion, commitment and skill. As a team, made up of students in different year groups, they show a variety of talents and have supported each other consistently.

"Being placed in the top eight in the country for dressage and jumping is an accolade to the school and their hugely committed parents.

"Special thanks has to go to reach coach Annette Philpot for her dedication, organisation and knowledge."

