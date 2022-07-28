England focused on finishing task in Euro 2022 final says Williamson

Captain Leah Williamson has stressed England's focus is on completing their task in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley on Sunday (5pm).

Goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby saw them to a 4-0 semi-final victory over Sweden in midweek to secure a first major tournament final since Euro 2009.

Germany will be the opponents as the Lionesses look to get their hands on major silverware for the first time in history and, when asked about the development of English women's football and working towards a moment like Sunday, Williamson said: "We started a journey, and people have changed the game.

"That's the likes of (former England skipper) Carol Thomas, (current Lionesses) Jill Scott, Ellen White, who I looked at and was inspired by when I was younger.

"And now it is about doing our job on the pitch. That's the most powerful thing, the biggest way we can contribute, and that is what we are focusing on."

England captain Leah Williamson celebrates their 4-0 win over Sweden in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 semi-final at Bramall Lane - Credit: PA

The 25-year-old Arsenal defender added: "To walk out onto that pitch (on Tuesday) was an incredible feeling and I can imagine at the weekend that will be incredible.

"I've got a scarf around my neck which says 'home is where the heart is' and to have our families on this journey, to walk out at Wembley, I think that is something we have to take in.

"I want to appreciate it for what it is. But I have got a job to do and that will be the most important thing."

Williamson has also promised that Sunday will be an occasion "we will enjoy".

She said: "I am not much of a smiler pre-game, I keep it pretty game-faced, because I am focused, but the last two national anthems I can't help but smile because it feels amazing.

"I know I have a job to do, but who says I can't enjoy those moments and the team can't enjoy those moments? That's what I hope, that we are giving off that vibe, because that's what it is. It's genuine and the crowd can enjoy that with us.

"I hope that crowd at Wembley has as good a time as we are going to have, because I promise you, we will enjoy it."

After Mead's 34th-minute opener, Bronze doubled the advantage for Sarina Wiegman's side with a header three minutes after the break and substitute Russo made it 3-0 with a fantastic back-heel finish in the 68th minute.

Kirby's chipped effort wrapped things up eight minutes later, but Sweden had gone close just before Russo's goal, with Stina Blackstenius being denied by a great save from Mary Earps as she tipped the ball over the bar.

And Williamson was keen to single out the goalkeeper for praise, saying: "I will speak about one individual, because Mary made a save at a key moment of the game which was incredible, an incredible turning point for us, and we go up the other end and score.

"That is what the team is about because at two opposite ends of the pitch everybody is making it count. I think that moment deserves a shout out.

"Everybody was absolutely incredible and delivered what they needed to deliver, and we go again on Sunday."